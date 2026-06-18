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BOI federal rules changed, but state business filings like annual reports, taxes, and compliance rules remain unchanged and still required.

HEWLETT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than a year after the Corporate Transparency Act's beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting requirement first took effect, the rule has gone through several reversals. Following a March 2025 interim final rule from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), U.S.-formed companies and their beneficial owners are now exempt from BOI reporting altogether. Only foreign entities registered to do business in a U.S. state remain subject to the requirement, under a separate filing deadline.The back-and-forth has left some business owners uncertain about which compliance obligations still apply to them. Industry data and filing-service providers report that the confusion is most common among owners of newly formed LLCs and corporations who recall hearing about a federal beneficial ownership filing but are unsure whether it still applies to their entity.What has not changed, however, is the broader set of state-level requirements that apply to nearly every formal business entity regardless of federal BOI status. Annual or biennial reports, registered agent maintenance, franchise tax filings, and foreign qualification paperwork for companies operating in multiple states continue on their normal schedules, set independently by each state's filing office. A missed state deadline can still result in administrative dissolution or loss of good standing, separate from any federal reporting question.This distinction has become a recurring theme in client inquiries handled by vState Filings LLC, a Hewlett, New York-based business compliance and corporate filing firm that has processed filings for more than 100,000 clients since 2007. The firm's services span entity formation, corporate filings, document retrieval, UCC filings, and ongoing compliance support for corporations, LLCs, nonprofits, and the law and accounting firms that represent them."We've had clients ask whether they still need to worry about beneficial ownership reporting, and the honest answer depends on how the company was formed," said a compliance advisor at vState Filings LLC. "But that question is separate from their annual report, their registered agent status, or whether they're qualified to do business in another state. Those obligations didn't go anywhere, and they're often the ones that actually get missed."To help clients track these recurring, state-by-state obligations, vState Filings LLC has continued building out its client-facing technology platform, the vState app . The platform allows businesses and the firms that manage filings on their behalf to monitor the status of pending filings, store formation and amendment documents in one place, and receive renewal notifications ahead of state deadlines. Firms managing multiple client entities can use the same dashboard to coordinate bulk filings, a feature the company says has seen increased use among accounting and law firms consolidating compliance work for several clients at once.The shifting BOI landscape has also renewed interest in entity formation services more broadly, as new business owners weigh how a company's formation state and structure affect its ongoing reporting load. Decisions made at formation, such as which state to incorporate in or whether to register as a foreign entity elsewhere, can determine which annual filings, publication requirements, or registered agent rules a business will need to track for years afterward.vState Filings said it expects continued demand for business compliance services through the rest of 2026 as state filing offices process a steady volume of new entity formations, conversions, and foreign qualifications, independent of whatever final rule FinCEN ultimately issues on the federal BOI question. The firm noted that businesses are generally better served by treating state compliance calendars and federal reporting rules as separate tracks, rather than assuming a change to one affects the other.About vState Filings LLCvState Filings LLC is a business compliance and corporate filing company based in Hewlett, New York. Founded in 2007, the firm provides entity formation, registered agent, document retrieval, UCC filing, and ongoing compliance services to corporations, LLCs, nonprofits, and law and accounting firms across all 50 states. The company's client platform, the vState's app, offers real-time filing status updates, secure document storage, and deadline tracking. vState Filings reports serving more than 100,000 clients to date.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Businesses with questions about their specific federal or state filing obligations should consult FinCEN guidance or a qualified professional.

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