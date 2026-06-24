Bobcares Launches AI-Assisted Vulnerability Assessment Services

Bobcares

Bobcares launches AI-assisted vulnerability assessments starting at US$199, combining AI analysis with expert validation

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bobcares, a managed IT and cloud operations company for more than 25 years, today announced the launch of its AI-Assisted Vulnerability Assessment Service. It is designed to help organizations proactively identify and address security weaknesses across their server environments before they can be exploited.The service comes at a time when businesses face a growing volume of CVEs, end-of-life software risks, and cloud misconfigurations. Most organizations know they have exposure, but not exactly where."The question is no longer if your infrastructure has vulnerabilities. It has shifted to whether they'll be fixed before attackers exploit them," said Lijoe Antony Chakiath, Director of Technical Services at Bobcares. "We built this service to give businesses a clear picture of where they stand, without any of the guesswork."What the Assessment CoversEach review combines AI-assisted scanning with human systems engineer validation. Findings cover end-of-life operating systems, missing security patches, exposed services and open ports, known CVEs, weak configurations, legacy applications, Kubernetes and container exposure, and cloud infrastructure gaps. Clients receive a risk-prioritized findings report along with a remediation roadmap covering patching, upgrades, and migrations. Every report is reviewed by a senior engineer before delivery, ensuring findings are accurate, relevant, and tied to practical next steps rather than generic security checklists.Introductory PricingTo mark the launch, Bobcares is offering the Infrastructure Risk Assessment starting at $199 per server instance. The offer is available for a limited period. It is open to SaaS platforms, hosting providers, agencies managing client infrastructure, and organizations in compliance-sensitive industries including healthcare, fintech, and ecommerce. Customers receive a detailed report highlighting genuine risks, remediation recommendations, and a practical roadmap covering patching, upgrades, migrations, and infrastructure hardening.Bobcares holds ISO 27001:2022 certification and maintains a 24×7 support model backed by over 500 verified Trustpilot reviews.Businesses can start an assessment at bobcares.com or reach the team at inquiry@bobcares.com.About Bobcares Bobcares is a managed IT services company providing server management, DevOps, security, recovery, modernization, AI services, and 24×7 monitoring to businesses worldwide. Founded over 25 years ago, Bobcares serves more than 2,500 global clients across hosting, SaaS, cloud, and enterprise environments.

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