On June 16, 2026 at approximately 1407 hours, a 2025 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on SR-24 near milepost 89 in Wayne County. The rider failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road to the right. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and impacted a guardrail. The rider died from injuries on the scene. The rider was wearing a helmet. The roadway was closed for about one hour during the investigation. Harley rider: Udo Hubert Jumpers, 59 years old, Germany. A fatal motorcycle crash on SR-24 in Wayne County. A fatal motorcycle crash on SR-24 in Wayne County.

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