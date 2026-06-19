New Book The Constellation Code Challenges the Heroic Leadership Model - Introduces an Innate Design-Based Framework

Book cover The Constellation Code

Schnitzler argues burnout, disengagement, leadership dysfunction are symptoms of structural mismatch between traditional leadership models and innate design.

Humans are not innately built for hierarchy but for cooperation. The pyramid was a construction. Like all constructions, it can be replaced. This fits better how people are designed to work together.” — Renee Schnitzler

ROUEN, NORMANDY, FRANCE, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic communications consultant Renée Schnitzler has published The Constellation Code: 'Know Your Design. Find Your Constellation. Lead From Who You Are.', a new book on leadership, team collaboration and internal communication that challenges one of the most persistent assumptions in modern business: that one leader should be able to carry vision, direction, execution, motivation, decision-making and emotional responsibility for an entire team or organisation.Schnitzler argues that the heroic, all-carrying leadership model is not simply outdated. It is structurally unrealistic.“The heroic leader at the top of the pyramid is not a high bar most people fail to reach,” says Schnitzler. “It is a design that does not exist. No single human being is wired to carry everything traditional leadership demands. The exhaustion, isolation and burnout we see in leaders are not personal failures. They are predictable consequences of a model built on a false premise.”The book appears at a time when organisations are facing a deep leadership and engagement crisis. Global employee engagement fell to 21% in 2024, the steepest drop in 12 years, costing organisations an estimated $438 billion in lost productivity. Manager engagement fell most sharply of any group. At the same time, 55% of CEOs reported experiencing a mental health issue in 2024, up 24 points year-on-year.Attempts to solve these issues through flat hierarchies, holacracy and distributed leadership models have often created new problems. Without a clear alternative structure, organisations can replace top-down pressure with confusion, lack of accountability and disengagement. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is beginning to erode the competency-based professional identity that many leaders have relied on, raising an urgent question: what is the irreplaceable human contribution in leadership?The Constellation Code proposes a different answer.Drawing on Human Design as a typology-based self-knowledge framework, Schnitzler uses the five Human Design types to examine why traditional leadership roles often ask people to perform functions that do not match their natural way of working. Rather than expecting one person to initiate, drive, sustain, guide and sense the health of the whole system, the book introduces a constellation model of leadership in which different people contribute different leadership functions.In this model:• The Manifestor initiates and catalyses movement.• The Generator builds, sustains and creates energy through response.• The Manifesting Generator moves quickly, adapts and multiplies momentum.• The Projector guides, sees systems and directs energy with precision.• The Reflector senses the health, timing and coherence of the collective.Together, Schnitzler argues, these types form a more complete leadership system than the traditional pyramid model.“Humans are not innately built for hierarchy,” says Schnitzler. “We are innately built for cooperation. The pyramid was a construction. Like all constructions, it can be replaced by something that fits better with how people are designed to work together.”The Constellation Code defines this replacement as constellation leadership: an interdependent leadership model in which people are not valued for becoming the same type of leader, but for contributing the role, rhythm and intelligence that is specific to them.The book is also part of Schnitzler’s wider Profile to Presence™ methodology, which helps leaders, entrepreneurs and leadership teams translate professional track record, personal story and innate design into clearer positioning, communication and presence.Schnitzler brings more than thirty years of experience in strategic communications, internal communications and transformation communication for major European and international organisations, including ING, Rabobank, KPN, McDonald’s and FMO Dutch Development Bank. Her work has focused on leadership communication, organisational change, culture, internal alignment and the human side of transformation.The Constellation Code is available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions.To support the launch, Schnitzler is also offering public and private sessions for leaders, entrepreneurs and teams who want to understand their Human Design type and explore how it influences their leadership style, team role and communication presence.More information is available at www.theconstellationcode.com About The Constellation Code“The Constellation Code: Know Your Design. Find Your Constellation. Lead From Who You Are” . is a leadership and team-collaboration book by Renée Schnitzler. It introduces a Human Design-based leadership framework that challenges the heroic leadership model and proposes a constellation model in which different people contribute distinct leadership functions to the whole.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.