VADOC Expanding Intensive Reentry Program to Red Onion State...

Agency News

Agency News June 17, 2026

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Joseph W. Walters today announced that the agency is expanding its successful Intensive Reentry Program (IRP) to Red Onion State Prison.

The IRP will launch at the facility on July 13, 2026. IRPs are currently in operation at 14 facilities across the Department. Expanding to a higher-security facility such as Red Onion will address a significant need for additional reentry programming.

The IRP operates using a Cognitive Community model built on accountability, support, and structure. The program focuses on reentry preparation, including workforce readiness and connections to community resources, all aimed at supporting a safe and productive reentry process, which strengthens public safety across Virginia.

The IRP emphasizes cognitive restructuring, an evidence-based approach that helps participants change thinking patterns to influence behavior. The cognitive component focuses on cognitive restructuring—helping participants recognize risky thinking patterns, build emotional maturity, and strengthen decision-making skills.

Addressing these areas prior to release can lead to a reduction in likelihood of reoffending, which enhances community and public safety.

“Reentry programming is a crucial step in an incarcerated individual’s successful transition back into communities across our Commonwealth,” said Director Walters. “Offering the IRP to those at Red Onion continues our commitment to providing long-term and lasting public safety through effective incarceration and evidence-based reentry services.”

Initial program space will be limited and eligibility criteria will be followed for program placement.

The VADOC highlighted the success of the Intensive Reentry Program in March. Read the full news release on the agency website.