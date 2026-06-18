St. Albans Barracks / Shooting with injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A2003888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: About 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ceres Circle, Swanton Town, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Shooting with injuries

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating after a woman was shot and injured at her home in Swanton Town on Wednesday afternoon, June 17, 2026. The incident was reported at about 12:26 p.m. at a home on Ceres Circle. Initial investigation indicates a stray projectile entered the woman’s home after being fired from a nearby location. The state police has identified individuals connected with this incident, and there is no further danger to the public.

First responders brought the victim to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans; her condition is unknown at this time.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation call VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will release further details as the investigation unfolds.

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