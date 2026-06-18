8th MDG welcomes new commander

Rooted in military tradition dating back to the Roman era, change of command ceremonies symbolize the formal transfer of authority and responsibility while reinforcing continuity of leadership, mission readiness, and trust within the unit.

“Survivability in the next conflict will depend directly on the skills, the critical thinking and the resilience of the men and women standing here,” Miller said. “You are the safety net for our warfighters and your expertise is what will bring them home.”

The 8th MDG remains devoted to optimizing Wolf Pack readiness in preparation for follow-on forces.

“My charge and my commitment to you as your commander is that we will act with deliberate intention to refine and redefine excellence every day,” Miller added. “We will train for the worst-case scenarios, we will innovate, we will push our clinical limits, and we will refine processes. Excellence is not a static achievement, ladies and gentlemen, it is a daily pursuit.”

8 MDG: Med Hawks…Keepin’ the Pack…Fit-to-Fight!