Judges may not recommend parenting plan software to litigants

A judge may not inform self-represented litigants in a family law case about a third-party software tool that assists parents in drafting parenting plans, the Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee has concluded.

The committee issued the opinion June 16 in JEAC Opinion No. 2026-04.

Informing litigants about the software would lend “the prestige of judicial office” to the attorney who developed it and advance that attorney’s private interests, in violation of a number of judicial canons, the committee said.

The inquiring judge explained that the software was developed by a private family law attorney who regularly practices before the family law bench in the judge’s jurisdiction. Although the software is currently offered free of charge, the attorney intends to convert it to a paid product in the future.

According to the opinion, the online platform uses structured modules and AI-assisted drafting tools to help separating parents collaboratively create comprehensive, court-ready parenting plans. The software also includes instructional videos featuring the attorney who developed it. The judge noted that the tool could reduce the amount of court time devoted to resolving disputes involving self-represented litigants.

The judge asked whether referencing the software — even while it remains free — could be construed as endorsing a private product or otherwise create an appearance of impropriety or partiality. The judge noted that family law judges are frequently asked by self-represented litigants to recommend programs or resources but questioned whether directing litigants to a third-party tool would constitute an impermissible judicial recommendation.

The Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee is charged with rendering advisory opinions to judges and judicial candidates on the application of the Code of Judicial Conduct to their circumstances. While judges and candidates may cite the opinion as evidence of good faith, the opinions are not binding on the Judicial Qualifications Commission.