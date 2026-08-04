FLORIDA LAWYERS, JUDGES LISTED AS WITNESSES IN JUDGE’S ETHICS CASE

The final hearing in the disciplinary case of Florida Third District Court of Appeal Judge Bronwyn Miller is shaping up to be a marquee event, with both the judge and the Judicial Qualifications Commission indicating they plan to call some prominent players in South Florida’s legal community to the stand.

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