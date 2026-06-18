House Passes Environmental Bond Bill

The Massachusetts House of Representatives today passed a $3.5 billion bond bill that will modernize environmental laws, strengthen climate resilience, support agricultural and food systems, streamline permitting processes, and improve the management of the Commonwealth’s natural resources. The bill advances a broad set of reforms designed to help communities prepare for the impacts of climate change, accelerate critical infrastructure projects, improve environmental protections, and support Massachusetts’ cities and towns.

“There is perhaps no responsibility more fundamental to the role of government than ensuring that residents have access to clean drinking water and are breathing clean air. This legislation is the latest example of Massachusetts’ ironclad commitment to protecting our environment and to leading the fight against climate change,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “At the same time, the bill takes steps to ensure that the Commonwealth’s environmental regulations aren’t unnecessarily burdensome when issuing permits for new housing developments and other critical infrastructure projects. I want to thank Chair Barber for her work on this legislation, as well as all my colleagues in the House for their continued commitment to ensuring that Massachusetts remains a national leader in environmental conservation and climate preparedness.”

"Today, the House passed the MassReady Act, the largest state investment in climate resilience in our state’s history,” said Representative Christine P. Barber (D-Somerville), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. “We aren’t just talking about protecting our environment against climate change, today we’re taking action. Our communities have real, immediate needs – clean drinking water free from PFAS contamination, protection from flooding and storm damage, accessible parks, restored beaches, rivers and coastlines, and healthier forests. These investments we voted on today will fortify our environmental infrastructure and build a sustainably rich future for generations to come."

Among its major provisions, the bill establishes a new Resilience Revolving Fund to help municipalities, tribal governments, and public water and wastewater districts finance climate-resilient infrastructure projects and technical assistance. The legislation also creates new commissions and advisory bodies focused on flood mitigation, air quality, coastal resilience, and long-term climate preparedness.

To help address urgent housing and environmental challenges, the bill streamlines permitting and environmental review processes for priority housing developments, nature-based solutions projects, culvert replacements, wetland restoration efforts, and other projects that advance climate resilience while maintaining environmental protections.

The legislation further strengthens land conservation efforts by creating clearer pathways for the designation and management of forest reserves, enhancing protections for forested, agricultural, and recreational lands, and recognizing carbon sequestration and storage as a valuable forest product under state law.

The bill also includes significant measures to support Massachusetts agriculture and food systems. It returns remaining funds from the Milk Producers Security Fund to dairy farmers through grant programs, expands representation on the Massachusetts Food Policy Council, modernizes commercial feed regulations, and strengthens enforcement tools for agricultural programs.

Additional provisions improve transparency for prospective homebuyers and tenants by requiring flood risk disclosures, modernize waterways and wetlands permitting processes, strengthen environmental enforcement authority, support septic system upgrades in nitrogen-sensitive watersheds, and establish new tools to improve the maintenance and resilience of critical water infrastructure.

The legislation also improves management of public lands and waterways, and creates more efficient regulatory processes while preserving public access to outdoor recreation and natural resources.

The bill updates Massachusetts’ hunting laws by permitting Sunday hunting, expanding legal crossbow use, modernizing archery regulations, and reducing certain hunting setback requirements near occupied dwellings.

The bill advances energy efficiency and light-pollution reduction efforts by establishing standards for state and municipal roadway and other outdoor lighting, and helps realize savings from newly installed low-wattage light fixtures by requiring the Department of Public Utilities to establish a new rate for such fixtures.

The bill includes $3.5 billion in bond authorizations. New authorizations include:

· $120 million to address PFAS contamination of public water supplies and private wells

· $75 million for the Flood Risk Protection Program to proactively reduce risk, protect lives and property, and restore natural floodplains and wetlands as climate buffers

· $50 million for the Healthy Homes Program to provide grants and zero-interest to homeowners and landlords to eliminate habitability hazards like lead paint, asbestos, mold, and pests, while promoting energy efficiency and decarbonization

· $50 million for the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency's revolving fund to accelerate mixed-income and multifamily housing development through low-cost financial assistance

· $20 million for the modernization and decarbonization of the McLaughlin Hatchery in Belchertown, which generates revenue, supports recreational opportunities, and provides a safe food source to the people across the Commonwealth

· $20 million to implement the 2023 Biodiversity Executive Order via grants for planning and implementation of community biodiversity plans and project implementation

· $5 million to implement new marine resources conservation and restoration efforts to support the commercial fishing sector, ensure public safety, increase food security, and provide public recreational opportunities.

Major reauthorizations include:

· $385 million for the Water Pollution Abatement Trust to support wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects

· $315 million for the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Grant Program for cities and towns to assess climate risks

· $308 million to repair, construction, and removal of state-owned dams and coastal infrastructure including seawalls, docks, culverts, and salt marshes

· $294 million to repair, construction, and improvement of Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) properties

· $250 million for the construction and/or repair of coastal infrastructure including seawalls, living shorelines, and other nature-based solutions

· $177 million for repairs and improvements of DCR-managed roadway and bridge infrastructure

· $150 million for the Food Security Infrastructure Grant program to support initiatives that improve food security and ensure equitable access to locally grown, raised, harvested, and caught foods by strengthening Massachusetts’ food supply chain

· $120 million for conservation and open space grant programs including land protection, watershed remediation, coastal habitat preservation, parks development in underserved areas, brownfield remediation, and carbon sequestration initiatives

The bill passed the House of Representatives 151-0 and now goes back to the Senate for further consideration.