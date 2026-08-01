Massachusetts Legislature Votes to Keep Government Out of Doctor’s Appointments

Today the Massachusetts Legislature voted to expand reproductive healthcare for Massachusetts residents by removing restrictions on abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

According to Reproductive Equity Now, under current law, dozens of Massachusetts patients each year are forced to leave the state to access abortion care after 24 weeks, even in cases involving devastating diagnoses or risks to the patient’s life.

The decision to terminate a pregnancy is often in response to a medical emergency or a diagnosis incompatible with life. The legislation—H.5595, An Act prioritizing patient access to care—ensures that the decision to have an abortion later in pregnancy remains between a patient and their health care providers, without interference from politicians or government.

“No Massachusetts resident should have to make the hardest decision of their life without the support and care of their own doctor,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “Today we make clear that if you need reproductive care in Massachusetts, you can get it close to your home, in the state with the best medical care in the world, with a health care provider you trust. I applaud Senator Kennedy for her unwavering advocacy for this legislation, Chair Lovely and Chair Friedman for their support, all of the advocates for raising their voices, and our colleagues in the House for making sure we get this done.”

“This legislation is about ensuring that in Massachusetts, reproductive health care decisions are made exclusively by the patient and her doctor — unencumbered by a legal framework that, in practice, isn’t always capable of accounting for the complexity and uncertainty inherent to pregnancy-related health care,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “These reforms will ensure that Massachusetts remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting a woman’s right to choose. I want to thank Chair Michlewitz, Chair Day, Chair Barber, and Representative Sabadosa for working to uplift the voices of women who have endured unimaginable hardships during their pregnancies, as well as all my colleagues in the House, and our partners in the Senate, for ensuring that Massachusetts remains a national leader in protecting access to reproductive health care.”

“No family should have to leave Massachusetts to receive the vital medical care their own doctors recommend, especially in the most heartbreaking moments of a pregnancy,” said Senator Joan Lovely (D-Salem), Chair of the Senate Committee on Rules. “With this vote, the Senate makes clear that these deeply personal decisions belong to patients and the physicians who know them best. I am grateful to Senate President Spilka for her steady leadership and to Senator Kennedy for carrying this bill with such care. Today, we take another step to make sure every patient can get the medical care they need, close to the people who love them.”

“As women’s rights face continued attacks from both the Federal government and other states, we here in the Commonwealth will continue to do to protect these rights. By centering these conversations between an individual and a physician, we will ensure every patient gets the care they need without unnecessary obstacles,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz (D-Boston), Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means. “We will not hesitate to act to protect reproductive rights and to ensure that our providers and patients are protected from being prevented from offering this critical form of healthcare. I want to thank Speaker Mariano, and all my other House colleagues for their continued support and commitment to this critical issue.”

"This bill was guided by our medical professionals, who explained to us that the language of our laws interfered with the doctor-patient relationship in these terrible situations, where an expectant mother receives the worst news imaginable," said Representative Michael S. Day (D-Stoneham), House Chair of the Joint Committee on the Judiciary. "The House will continue to work to take politics out of healthcare decisions, and I appreciate our colleagues in the Senate who joined us in ensuring that women in Massachusetts will always be able to make the best and safest medical decisions for their own health without fear of government interference."

“As the Trump Administration ramps up attacks on reproductive care and abortion access nationwide, Massachusetts must continue closing gaps in care so that women have full autonomy over the care they need, when and where they need it,” said Senator Robyn Kennedy (D-Worcester). “The Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act, ensures Massachusetts patients do not have to leave the Commonwealth to get the care they need, and empowers physicians to support their patients throughout their pregnancies. I am grateful to my colleagues for passing this bill.”

“Throughout relentless attacks on reproductive rights, Massachusetts has prioritized the fundamental rights and health care of its residents,” said Representative Christine P. Barber (D-Somerville), House sponsor of the bill. “ This bill continues that work – it ensures access to care by empowering physicians to use their professional judgment to make decisions in the best interest of their patients. Pregnancy is complex, and this bill eliminates barriers and guarantees medical expertise as the standard of care. It comes down to a simple, but powerful conviction: decisions about abortion care must remain between a patient and their provider. No one else. With today’s vote, we show our commitment to protecting the rights of our residents of the Commonwealth.”

“This legislation has always been about patients and the stories they shared with us,” said Representative Lindsay N. Sabadosa (D-Northampton), House sponsor of the bill. “ Today, the House and Senate stood together to affirm a fundamental principle: medical decisions should be made by patients and their doctors, period. In a state with one of the strongest health care systems in the country, no one should be denied medically appropriate care because of arbitrary restrictions that cannot account for individual circumstances. By removing those barriers, we are ensuring that Massachusetts remains a place where people can access the care they need, when they need it, without being forced to leave the Commonwealth.”

Having passed the Legislature, the bill has been sent to the Governor for her signature.

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Statements of Support

Claire Teylouni, interim co-Executive Director of Reproductive Equity Now

“We are celebrating a historic victory for patients across Massachusetts. With the Legislature’s passage of the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act, Massachusetts has taken a monumental step toward ensuring that no patient is forced to leave the Commonwealth to receive essential abortion care. At its core, this legislation is about trusting women and patients, respecting the expertise of physicians, and keeping politicians out of deeply personal medical decisions. We are deeply grateful to our bill sponsors Senator Robyn Kennedy and Representatives Christine Barber and Lindsay Sabadosa, and Senate President Karen Spilka, Speaker Ronald Mariano, Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, Senator Cindy Friedman, and the countless legislative champions, advocates, physicians, patients, and supporters whose tireless work made this day possible. Today, Massachusetts has reaffirmed its commitment to putting patients first, and we look forward to seeing this landmark legislation signed into law.”

Dominique Lee, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts

“Passage of this bill brings us one step closer to realizing true reproductive freedom in Massachusetts. At a time when many states are banning abortion and endangering the lives of pregnant people, Massachusetts lawmakers are strengthening reproductive rights and expanding access to compassionate care. We are grateful to House and Senate leadership, lead sponsors Robyn Kennedy, Christine Barber and Lindsay Sabadosa, and the many lawmakers who voted to advance this important bill.”

Dr. Rebecca Weintraub Brendel, President of the Massachusetts Medical Society

“The Massachusetts Medical Society applauds the Legislature for passing this important legislation, which ensures that complex medical decisions are guided by established clinical standards, medical ethics, and the informed professional judgment of physicians. When abortion care is clinically indicated later in pregnancy, patients deserve informed, compassionate, and individualized medical care — and that is exactly what this legislation protects. We are grateful to bill sponsors Senator Robyn Kennedy and Representatives Christine Barber and Lindsay Sabadosa, as well as Senate President Karen Spilka, Speaker Ronald Mariano, Senator Cindy Friedman, and Chair Aaron Michlewitz, for their leadership in prioritizing patient access to evidence-based abortion care. We urge Governor Healey to sign this legislation so that no patient is forced to leave Massachusetts to access safe and medically appropriate abortion care.”