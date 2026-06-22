Top Payment Devices and Solutions Provider to Introduce Industry-Disrupting Management Platform

Goldpac maintains its global presence with clients over 40 countries Goldpac's wide array of card materials, effects and finishings for bank, retail, membership and much more. Goldpac's Integrated Issuance Solution (IIS) card production management features

Asia’s award-winning payment devices and solutions pioneer to reshape global card issuance operations with the launch of a new production management platform.

Goldpac Datacard Solutions Company Limited (SEHK:3315)

Personalised products have become a highly anticipated component of the consumer experience. Hence, we focus on the delivery of small-batch, highly customised payment products with quick turnaround.” — William Lu, CEO of Goldpac Datacard Solutions

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldpac, a long-established leader in payment devices and solutions with more than 30 years of industry experience, is expanding its innovation portfolio with the launch of its Integrated Issuance Solution (IIS). It is an end-to-end card production management platform designed to help personalisation bureaus and card issuers streamline processes from application and order management to manufacturing and delivery.Building on its reputation for award-winning card production and design—including a total of 53 ICMA Élan Awards —Goldpac continues to advance fintech capabilities in areas such as tokenisation and authentication, supporting the next generation of secure, efficient payment experiences.Award-Winning Smart Card Effects and TechnologyEven as digital payments proliferate, physical cards remain central to everyday spending practices, prized for their reliability, security and familiarity. For many consumers, they are still the most dependable option when connectivity drops or for cross border payments. .That staying power has turned the physical card into more than a payment tool. In a crowded wallet, distinctive materials and finishes can help brands stand out, while the tactile experience of a well-crafted design offers consumers a welcome break from screen-heavy routines and reinforces a sense of quality, trust and values that consumers resonate with. Brands can utilise limitless design effects and finishings to create artwork that encapsulates their image and identity.The heftiness and sophisticated textured surfaces of metal cards conjure up feelings of substance and prestige, vibrant animations of LED lights signal action and futurism, and encrusted jewels are a symbol of rarity and opulence.Since 1993, Goldpac has helped financial institutions and retail brands foster customer loyalty and card utilisation with cutting-edge card technologies, finishings, and designs which has earned them a total of 53 ICMA Élan Awards over the years. Their card design effects include foil, hot stamping, metal stickers, colour core, magnetic ink, engraving, 3D printing, lenticular, and a wide range of unique materials such as mother-of-pearl, wood, art paper, embroidery, fabric, and as mentioned above, metal, LED and embedded jewels.The card face is a premium marketing tool and canvas. On-point designs reinforce brand identity, while launch campaigns, co-branded messaging and limited-edition releases can use the card’s tangible appeal to generate buzz and encourage adoption.The Card Industry Doing their Part in Environmental ProtectionIn response to pressing global environmental issues, the payments industry is turning to eco-friendly materials to play their part in reducing plastic waste and to comply with the anticipated regulations held by leading card schemes. Financial institutions are gradually switching to using card materials such as recycled PVC and recycled PET as well as alternatives including PLA, wood pulp, and coffee grounds.In addition to offering issuers a wide range of environmentally friendly card materials, Goldpac holds a 5A Green Factory Certification, the programme’s highest rating for environmental performance, regulatory compliance and operational standards. The manufacturing process is designed to lower carbon emissions from raw material supplier screening, through to energy-saving production procedures.Industry-Disrupting Card Production Management PlatformThe difficulty with existing EMV issuance solutions is the cost and complexity of maintaining numerous issuance certifications, security compliance measures, and issuance software, coupled with ensuring compatibility between hardware, EMV chips, software, and card schemes in a traditionally out-sourced service provider arrangement. Now, with IIS, issuers and bureaus alike, can host this solution in-house and directly manage their own network of instant card issuance network points, delivering added speed, bypassing cost of mail delays, improving efficiency and enhancing the consumer experience.Leveraging Goldpac’s 30 years’ expertise as one of the foremost producers of payment devices in the world, the IIS (Integrated Issuance Solution) is introduced to help personalisation bureaus and card issuers consolidate the ordering, manufacturing, and personalisation processes. It is a complete end-to-end industrial platform for multi-scenario card issuance management, transforming production efficiency and lowering operating costs through the integration and automation of production processes.Key features include:• Card order management• Personalisation and profile management• Key management system• Data preparation• Device monitoring• Digital process controlWith an integration to the customer-facing card ordering platform, UMV Goldigital, card issuers such as banks can easily place orders for payment card production in a user-friendly ecommerce interface. Order information is synchronised with IIS for real-time status tracking, minimising delays from back-and-forth correspondence, and sales documentation are also connected for compliance, consistency, and efficiency.Speeding Up User Adoption with All-Encompassing HardwarePortable self-service card issuance devices are making onboarding and card delivery faster and more accessible. By shortening the time from application to issuance, they improve convenience and can help drive card adoption and usage.The devices range from self-service kiosks to compact in-branch terminals, and have been used to issue government identity documents, bank payment cards and staff access credentials.Connected to management platforms, remote hardware also enables distributed card issuance across branches, offices and unattended locations, helping reduce queues, ease pressure on branch traffic and support higher activation rates.One of Goldpac’s staple devices is the all-in-one card issuance printer (PIE001 series) equipped with a built-in PC and touchscreen. It consolidates multiple devices into one, encompassing customisable modules such as eKYC biometric registration, intelligent ID photo capture software, an external embosser, and other scanning components.Goldpac’s self-service kiosks offer a higher level of autonomous card issuance and collection features that are applicable to government, banking, hospitality, retail, and even medical sectors. Improving service availability, efficiency, and privacy, contributing to the convenience of a smart city infrastructure.---------About GoldpacGoldpac provides products and solutions that addresses the financial industry’s diverse needs for secure, convenient, and easy-to-use payment solutions. These solutions cover user onboarding, personalisation, and payment device issuance systems, self-service kiosks, and desktop printers.Its operations cover a wide range of businesses and sectors including financial services, telecommunications, social security, healthcare, transport, retail, mobile payment, identity, third-party payment platforms and other security services domains.

Goldpac's 100,000sqm Premises Including Perso Bureau and Offices

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