This Week in Sedgwick County - June 17, 2026

For Immediate Release Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Contact Brandon Zenner 316-660-9370 Board of County Commissioners BoCC reappointed Jae Hedrick to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board.

BoCC reappointed Commissioner Pete Meitzner to the WSU Tech Industry Advisory Board.

BoCC approved the recommendations of the Board of Bids and Contracts’ regular meeting on June 11, 2026.

BoCC approved a memorandum of understanding with Kansas Highway Patrol for potential construction of a joint Sedgwick County-KHP law enforcement aircraft hangar facility at Jabara Airport.

BoCC approved establishing an interim development control for large-scale solar energy zoning applications through Dec. 11, 2026. Governing Body of Fire District 1 BoCC approved the minutes of the regular Fire meetings on May 6 and May 20, 2026.

BoCC reappointed Spencer Tomlinson to the Sedgwick County Fire Code Board of Appeals. Upcoming Events The City of Derby is hosting its third Derby Market on Thursday, June 18, from 5-8 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. Families can enjoy local food and drinks and visit vendor booths. City of Derby | Derby Market

on Thursday, June 18, from 5-8 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. Families can enjoy local food and drinks and visit vendor booths. City of Derby | Derby Market Sedgwick County offices will be closed on Friday, June 19, for Juneteenth. Emergency services will be available by dialing or texting 911.

on Friday, June 19, for Juneteenth. Emergency services will be available by dialing or texting 911. The Haysville Hometown Market Moonlight Market will take place Saturday, June 20, from 5-9 p.m.at 10 S. Main St. Attendees can enjoy a car show, food and drinks, local vendors and a raffle drawing. City of Haysville | Moonlight Market

will take place Saturday, June 20, from 5-9 p.m.at 10 S. Main St. Attendees can enjoy a car show, food and drinks, local vendors and a raffle drawing. City of Haysville | Moonlight Market The Sedgwick County Zoo will host a Father’s Day Car Show on Sunday, June 21, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dads get free admission and can expect to see classic cars, antique autos and modern models while exploring their favorite animal exhibits. Sedgwick County Zoo | Father’s Day Car Show Watch the meeting at Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners Meeting | June 17, 2026.

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