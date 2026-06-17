ND Library Coordinating Council (NDLCC) Meeting Notice

The ND Library Coordinating Council (NDLCC) of the North Dakota State Library will be holding their regular quarterly meeting on July 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM Central Time at the Williston Community Library in Williston, ND. This will be an In-Person and TEAMS meeting. The agenda includes:



1. Call to order and introductions

2. Corrections or changes to the agenda

3. Approval of the Minutes

4. State Library Report

5. Old and New Business

I. Election of Officers

II. Library Vision Grants

6. Adjournment