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Final Air Quality Source Category Permit 7123-SC-R2 to Construct and Operate Temporary Portable Concrete Plants

PUBLIC NOTICE

Final Air Quality Source Category Permit to Construct and Operate Temporary Portable Concrete Plants

On June 17, 2026, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) issued a source category air quality permit renewal (Nos. 7123-SC-R2) to construct and operate temporary portable concrete plants in the District of Columbia. This permit was issued pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.8.

On May 15, 2026, DOEE issued a public notice soliciting comments on a draft version of the permit and the associated application form. Comments were accepted through June 15, 2026.

AQD did not receive any comments during the public comment period. As a result, the permit was issued as drafted.

Questions should be addressed to Stephen Ours, Chief, DOEE Air Quality Permitting Branch at (202) 498-8143 or by email at [email protected].

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Final Air Quality Source Category Permit 7123-SC-R2 to Construct and Operate Temporary Portable Concrete Plants

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