Bowser Administration Secures Win to Reduce Residents’ Energy Bills

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 30, 2026

CONTACT: Taney Simon (DOEE) – 202-308-1143; [email protected]

(Washington, DC) – This week, the Department of Energy and Environment announced consumers may save up to $150 million a year in electricity costs through recent Mayoral actions.

In March, Mayor Bowser joined governors from the mid-Atlantic region in urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to extend a price cap on the electricity capacity market run by PJM Interconnection, the regional grid operator for the District and 13 states. The region faced energy auction prices that could have exceeded $550 per Megawatt-Day, but an agreement was reached that capped the price at approximately $325 per Megawatt-Day. In April, FERC approved the extension.

Last week, PJM announced the results of its latest capacity auction, saving District consumers an estimated $150 million on their electric bills – or around $115 a year for an average household – from having the price cap in place. Regionwide, the price cap will save PJM’s 67 million customers an estimated $13.3 billion. The current price cap is locked in through 2030.

“Under the Mayor’s leadership, the Department of Energy and Environment has been at the table with our regional counterparts pushing PJM to speed up interconnection timelines and hold the grid operator accountable for the delays that are driving up costs to consumers,” Director Richard Jackson said. “This is a regional problem and the District is making sure our residents’ interests are represented in the solution.”

Residents can visit doee.dc.gov/service/energy-district for additional information on DC Government’s energy services.

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