Legislative Update (June 2026)

House Bill 346 , sponsored by Representative Samuel Creekmore IV (a registered landscape architect), passed during the 2026 legislative session (signing ceremony pictured above). This legislation was the result of over two years of discussions between the Mississippi State Board of Architecture (MSBOA) and the Landscape Architecture Advisory Committee (LAAC); input was also received from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Mississippi and the Mississippi Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Surveyors. This legislation amends Miss. Code Ann. § 73-1-19 to allow landscape architects to have up to one-third (1/3) ownership interest in a firm offering architectural services and to remove restrictions on corporate practice (business corporations and LLCs) by architects while preserving personal liability for any negligent or wrongful acts or omissions. In addition, Miss. Code Ann. § 73-2-5 is amended to declare that regulation of the practice of landscape architecture is necessary in order to safeguard life, health and property and to revise certain provisions relating to a person indicating that he or she is practicing landscape architecture or is a landscape architect. These changes, which take effect on July 1, 2026, bring Mississippi into alignment with most of the country and remove unnecessary barriers to multi-disciplinary practice. The Board and LAAC express their sincere thanks to Representative Creekmore for his assistance in enacting these important changes. Temporary rules for architects will take effect on July 1, 2026, to reflect the changes to the law. Proposed rules were filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State for public comment on May 7, 2026, and have now been submitted to the Occupational Licensing Review Commission for review. Please contact the Board office if you have any questions about the legislation and its implementation.