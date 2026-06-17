Morgan Hold Public Reading of Pride Month Resolution

LANSING, Mich., June 17, 2026 — Today, state Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) was joined by fellow members of the LGBTQ+ Caucus and Democratic Caucus as they delivered a public reading of House Resolution 329 to recognize June 2026 as Pride Month in Michigan. This follows House Republican leadership’s continued denial of a speech on the floor and refusal to take the resolution up. After the reading, Morgan issued the following statement:

“Pride Month is a time to celebrate the resilience, contributions and humanity of LGBTQ+ Michiganders, and reaffirm that everyone deserves to live with dignity, safety and opportunity. The refusal to recognize Pride Month on the House floor does not diminish the value of our communities or the progress we have made together. Today, we gathered to ensure that LGBTQ+ voices are heard and that the people’s House reflects the people it serves. We will continue to stand with our neighbors and fight for a Michigan where everyone is welcomed and treated equally under the law.”

A recording of the public reading can be viewed here.

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