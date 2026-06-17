2026 master sergeant release party

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing celebrated with 15 new master sergeant selects at the Powell Event Center, June 16.

Promotion to master sergeant marks an Airman's first step into assuming a senior noncommissioned officer's duties. The United States Air Force enlisted force structure clearly outlines the 13 core duties of SNCOs. These expectations hold SNCOs accountable for ensuring mission requirements are met while inspiring Airmen to embrace a culture of leadership, professionalism and responsibility.

Master sergeants are transitioning from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors into dedicated administration roles while growing their technical and managerial talents. Master sergeants often serve as leaders and mentors to junior Airmen and noncommissioned officers, sharing the lessons they've learned throughout their careers.

Congratulations to the 17th TRW selectees for becoming the Air Force’s next master sergeants:

Master Sgt. select Eric Bass, Goodfellow Medical Group Master Sgt. select Don Coleman, 17th Communications Squadron Master Sgt. select Eric Dewell, 316th Training Squadron Master Sgt. select Ryan Johnson, 315th Training Squadron Master Sgt. select Arthur Leis, 316th Training Squadron Master Sgt. select Andrew Lokrantz, 315th Training Squadron Master Sgt. select Grace Lucia, 315th Training Squadron Master Sgt. select Shane Massie, 17th Security Forces Squadron Master Sgt. select Brandon Miner, 315th Training Squadron Master Sgt. select Matthew Reichardt, 312th Training Squadron Master Sgt. select Gabriel Shaffner, 17th Training Wing Master Sgt. select Devan Taylor, 315th Training Squadron Master Sgt. select Ryan Telford, 315th Training Squadron Master Sgt. select James Wicker, 17th Communications Squadron Master Sgt. select Jericho Woznick, 316th Training Squadron