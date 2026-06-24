AMLC welcomes DeCola, bids farewell to Wright in change of responsibility ceremony

FORT DETRICK, Md. – With the passing of the unit colors, Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew DeCola assumed responsibility as U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s senior enlisted adviser from Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright during a ceremony June 22.

The traditional Army change of responsibility ceremony serves as a simple yet profound physical act representing the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and loyalty of the enlisted corps from one senior noncommissioned officer to another.

AMLC Commander Col. Deon Maxwell officiated the event, praising the critical role the NCO corps plays in maintaining the command's global footprint and sustaining the health of the warfighter.

“It’s a vital, complex and globally integrated mission, and over the past 31 months, Command Sgt. Maj. Wright has been the absolute backbone for that mission,” Maxwell said.

The commander reflected on the impact of Wright, whose 26-year career spans a diverse array of assignments, starting as an infantryman before transitioning to be a respiratory specialist.

Calling Wright a “true standard bearer for the organization,” Maxwell noted his leadership has been crucial to AMLC navigating multiple major events in recent years, including system and process changes, AI and power platform integration, staff restructuring and more, all while helping lead the command through building readiness to support real-world missions.

“Your leadership has ensured our formation is not only tactically proficient, but technically unmatched in the realm of medical logistics support for the warfighter,” Maxwell said.

Reflecting on his tenure, Wright emphasized that true impact is measured by the people left behind to carry the mission forward.

“Legacy is not a building, an organizational chart or a position,” Wright said during his remarks. “Legacy is the people we invest in; it’s the leaders we develop, the teammates we support and the organizations we leave stronger than we found them. If I’ve contributed anything during my time, I hope it is that.”

Following his successful tour at AMLC, Wright’s next assignment is to serve as command sergeant major at Medical Readiness Command-East at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

As the colors passed to DeCola, AMLC gained a leader with deep roots in military medicine. Entering the Army as a combat medic in 2003, DeCola brings a wealth of experience from both tactical and strategic levels, including multiple deployments in support of the Global War on Terror and significant humanitarian missions globally.

He most recently served as the command sergeant major for the 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion in Germany, having relinquished responsibility just four days prior to taking up his new mantle at Fort Detrick.

Maxwell expressed absolute confidence in DeCola's ability to guide the command into the future.

“It is clear you are the right leader at the right time to take on this responsibility,” Maxwell told DeCola. “The demands for medical logistics are not slowing down.”

Taking the podium, DeCola voiced enthusiasm for joining the AMLC enterprise. Drawing on his years of experience as a combat medic, he noted his eagerness to collaborate on AMLC’s modernization initiatives to support the continued, seamless delivery of medical equipment and supply to the warfighter.

Ultimately, the day served as a reminder of the command's enduring purpose: ensuring the warfighter is medically equipped for any fight.

“Readiness does not occur by chance,” Wright said. “It is built every day by the individuals present in this audience and those supporting us around the globe.”