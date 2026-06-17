Arbitration (Amendment) Bill signed into law

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, and the Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne TD, today (17 June) welcomed the signature into law of the Arbitration (Amendment) Bill, by President Catherine Connolly.

The Arbitration (Amendment) Act 2026 will enable the ratification of the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, known as ‘CETA’, and other international agreements containing similar investment dispute resolution provisions, including those with Chile, Mexico, Singapore and Vietnam.

The Act provides a new legal procedure to enforce international investment tribunal awards in Ireland, addressing issues identified by the Supreme Court in the Costello judgments. Importantly, the Bill specifies applicable safeguards.

Minister McEntee said: “"I very much welcome the enactment of the Arbitration (Amendment) Act 2026. This legislation removes a significant obstacle to Ireland's ratification of CETA and other modern trade agreements that include investment dispute resolution mechanisms.

“At a time of increasing global uncertainty, it is more important than ever that Ireland demonstrates its commitment to open, rules-based trade. Stable and predictable trading relationships support jobs, investment and economic growth, and this legislation is an important step in that direction.

“It is now my intention to move forward with the ratification of CETA. Doing so will send a clear signal that Ireland remains committed to international cooperation, the rules-based international order and deepening our relationships with trusted partners.”

Minister Byrne said: “Having brought the Arbitration (Amendment) Bill through all stages of the Oireachtas, I am proud to see the Bill signed into law. The Act will enable more trade, more jobs, and more stability for Ireland. The provisional application of the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, known as CETA, has facilitated the increase in our bilateral trade in goods and services with Canada, which went from €3.2 billion in 2016 to more than €12 billion in 2024, supporting thousands of jobs and benefitting large and small businesses throughout the country. Ratification of CETA will further strengthen our relations and trade with Canada in this regard.”

Minister Byrne added: “The new generation of EU trade and investment agreements, such as CETA, provide a modern investment framework that protects Irish investors abroad while safeguarding the State’s right to regulate in the public interest Ratifying these agreements is a clear priority for the Government, and this amendment to the Arbitration Act is a necessary step to make that possible.”

ENDS

Press Office

17 June 2026