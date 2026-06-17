New walking trails celebrate Dublin City’s architectural heritage

Lord Mayor of Dublin and Minister James Browne mark the latest in the Wonder Wanders series Today in Dublin the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam, and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD launched two new Wonder Wanders trails. The Wonder Wander trails are self-guided walking trails which highlight some of the most interesting features in central Dublin’s built heritage. The trails explore and celebrate the Architectural Conservation Areas (ACAs) of Phibsborough, North Great George’s Street and Mountjoy Square and tell rich and distinct stories of the development of these historically significant areas and the people who lived and worked in or visited them. The trails offer an opportunity for communities and visitors to better understand the history, heritage and architecture of these areas. The routes were developed by the National Built Heritage Service (NBHS) at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, in co-operation with Architectural Conservation Officers of Dublin City Council. Local communities took part in workshops to identify buildings, sites and features which are important to them. Speaking at the event, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam, said:

Announcing the trails at St Peter’s Church in Phibsborough this morning, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD said:

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, welcomed the trails:

Both Dublin trails are available on colourful maps, which highlight the points of interest and feature scavenger hunts for families. The stops take in all sorts of built heritage structures from local landmarks, such as churches and courthouses, to more modest buildings, including houses and shops, as well as sculpture, street furniture, water pumps and even vent pipes and coal chutes. The Phibsborough Wonder Wander Trail has lots to highlight including the famous Doyle’s Corner, the former Baptist Chapel (colloquially called ‘the Red Church’), ornate shopfront features, historic terraces, the area’s oldest house, stunning stained-glass windows by Dublin’s celebrated designer Harry Clarke and many unique stories, from the Easter Rising to Bob Marley’s Dublin concert. A short stroll away, through North Great George’s Street, and on to Mountjoy Square park brings people to Dublin’s only true Georgian square, which was once a private garden for 68 householders. The houses, built between 1973-1818, have an ordered rhythm seen in the window and door openings which give a sense of unity around the square. This walk reveals much, including fine buildings, archways, coal holes, historic fanlights, streetlights, street signs and many stories. Wonder Wander trail maps are free and available from the National Built Heritage Service website and in print format from libraries, public buildings and council offices in the local area. Wonder Wander trails are now available in sixteen ACAs across seven counties and eight different local authorities. These trails are just one of the projects that the Department’s National Built Heritage Service (NBHS) and the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH) is delivering across the country to shine a light on Ireland’s rich built heritage. ENDS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.