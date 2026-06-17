Exum Center Exterior Renovation Project to Begin

Work will affect parking, staging, and building access beginning the week of June 22



Kentucky State University will soon begin exterior renovation work at the Dr. William H. Exum Center as part of ongoing campus asset preservation efforts.

Beginning the week of Monday, June 22, Spectrum Contracting is expected to establish a construction staging area in the drop-off area across from the Dr. William H. Exum Center and in the first row of parking spaces in the Exum parking lot adjacent to the Cooperative Extension Building. The area will be used for equipment and materials during the project.

During construction, both entrance canopies at the front entrances will be removed. Building access will be limited to the front entrance near the guard gate and the gym-side entrances.

Faculty, staff, students, and visitors should follow posted signs, use designated entrances, and use caution when traveling near the construction area.

The project is part of Kentucky State’s continued work to preserve and improve campus facilities. From 2024 through 2028, Kentucky State is expected to receive approximately $110 million in state-supported asset preservation funding. Those funds are part of approximately $170 million in total state appropriations supporting University facilities, academic programs, and operations during that period.

Questions may be directed to Capital Planning and Facilities Management.