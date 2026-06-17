Join me for a community conversation!

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My community conversation on Cameras in Our Communities: What You Need to Know is next week! Join me virtually on Tuesday, June 23, from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom or FacebookPlease note there is a new Zoom link. This conversation affects all of us! I look forward to our discussion on the impacts of cameras in our communities!

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