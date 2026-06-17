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Route NN in Perry County Closed for Bridge Replacement

SIKESTON—Route NN in Perry County will be closed as construction crews replace the bridge over the South Fork Saline Creek. 

This section of roadway is located between County Road 840 and Peaceful Valley Drive near Brewer, Missouri. 

Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Monday, July 6 with completion anticipated Tuesday, Dec. 1. The roadway will remain closed until the work is complete.  

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. 

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Kevin Plott at (573) 472-9034, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or visit www.modot.org/southeast. 

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Route NN in Perry County Closed for Bridge Replacement

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