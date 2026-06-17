State Board Meeting (June 24, 2026)

Notice of Meeting

The State Board of Elections will hold an in-person meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the State Board of Elections offices, located on the third floor of the Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

Any member of the public may observe the meeting online or by phone using the information below.

Online: Webex (Password: NCSBE)

By Phone: Dial 415-655-0003, enter access code 2438 176 4537#, passcode 62723#

Meeting materials will be posted as they are available to the State Board's meeting folder.

The meeting agenda below is tentative and is subject to modification.

Tentative Agenda

Statement regarding ethics and conflicts of interest

G.S. § 138A-15(e)

Campaign finance penalty waiver requests

G.S. § 163-278.34

County board member vacancy appointments (if needed)

G.S. § 163-30

Notice of Settlement in Republican National Committee, et al. v. NC State Board of Elections

G.S. § 143-318.11(a)(3)

County board member complaint evidentiary hearing

Cohen and Flynn (Wake County)

G.S. § 163-22(c); 08 NCAC 03 .0103

Initial consideration of board member complaints

Devore (Cumberland County)

Knapp, Longworth, Newton (Anson County)

Mason (Pitt County)

G.S. § 163-22(c); 08 NCAC 03 .0102

Closed session

G.S. § 143-318.11(a)(1) and (3); 08 NCAC 03 .0202; G.S. § 153A-98;

G.S. § 150B-4; 08 NCAC 15 .0102; G.S. § 163-278.22(7)

Declaratory ruling request – campaign finance

G.S. § 150B-4; 08 NCAC 15 .0102

Adjourn