MoDNR selects global firm to develop the Missouri Critical Minerals Plan

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 17, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Missouri Geological Survey is partnering with the Environmental Improvement and Energy Resources Authority and Guidehouse, a global consulting firm, to develop a new Missouri Critical Minerals Plan.

The department and the authority will work with Guidehouse to develop a plan that will align collaborations among state, federal, university and private partners to cultivate interest in development of Missouri’s critical minerals. Components of the plan will include an analysis of opportunities and challenges, a marketing plan, policy recommendations that foster critical mineral development and final plan publication within six months of a signed contract.

“Our state has the capability to support the U.S. in developing key aspects of domestic critical mineral production, reducing our reliance on foreign countries,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “And, technology that’s available today allows for responsible critical mineral production, providing opportunities to strengthen Missouri’s economy while also protecting human health and the environment.”

The department will work with stakeholders to develop the Missouri Critical Minerals Plan, which will target private entities seeking investment opportunities and provide insights into Missouri’s critical mineral potential.

Missouri’s unique geology makes it one of the nation’s top 10 mineral producing states, hosting 36 of the 60 mineral commodities the U.S. Geological Survey has identified as critical to the economy and national security. These critical minerals, such as cobalt, nickel, zinc and rare earth elements, are the building blocks for modern life and are found in products people rely on every day, from cell phones to household appliances.

Seven presidential executive orders specifically mention efforts to accelerate domestic critical mineral exploration and processing to strengthen the U.S. economy and build the more resilient supply chains needed to reduce foreign dependence for these materials. The department’s Missouri Geological Survey intends to develop the new Missouri Critical Minerals Plan to align with the goals of these orders and position Missouri to be a national leader in critical minerals development.

To learn more about the department’s Missouri Geological Survey, visit dnr.mo.gov/about-us/missouri-geological-survey.

The Missouri General Assembly established the Environmental Improvement and Energy Resources Authority in 1972 pursuant to Section 260.010 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri. The authority is a quasi-governmental environmental finance agency administratively assigned to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.