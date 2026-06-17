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CSDE Launches 5th Annual PK-12 School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program

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Connecticut Education with logo

06/17/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Connecticut school staff can now take advantage of dozens of special discounts and offers through the Connecticut State Department of Education's (CSDE) 5th Annual PK-12 School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program.
 
As in prior years, this program will provide special discounts to all PK-12 public and private school staff, including Adult Education program staff, over the summer months.
 
To view a complete list of participating businesses and how to access each discount, please refer to portal.ct.gov/digitalbackpack.
 
Eligible public and private school staff include bus drivers, paraeducators, administrators, school nurses, teachers, school nutrition staff, school counselors, school psychologists, custodians, and everyone who plays a part in the school ecosystem.
 
This year, the CSDE is pleased to present a raffle for participants in the Digital Backpack Program. School staff who tag the CSDE on social media when they take advantage of this program with #CSDEDigitalBackpack2026 will be entered into a raffle featuring prizes and experiences donated by several participating businesses.
 
School staff from across the state can take advantage of dozens of different discounts including offers at museums, breweries, sporting events and much more!

Businesses still interested in offering discounts through this program may sign up at portal.ct.gov/digitalbackpack until July 31, 2026. 
 
Use the following links and image to share online:
 

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 17, 2026
 
CONTACT INFORMATION
Matthew Cerrone
matthew.cerrone@ct.gov

 

Twitter: CT State Department of Education Twitter
Facebook: CT State Department of Education Facebook

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CSDE Launches 5th Annual PK-12 School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program

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