DecideWise Launches Vendor-Neutral Online Community for Decision Intelligence Professionals

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DecideWise technology vendor landscape maps more than 400 companies shaping the future of Decision Intelligence

DecideWise was created to help business and tech professionals learn from each other and accelerate the adoption of Decision Intelligence.” — Benjamin Baer, co-founder of DecideWise

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DecideWise today announced the launch of its online community dedicated to advancing the growing field of Decision Intelligence (DI). The DecideWise Community brings together business leaders, analytics professionals, AI practitioners, architects, and technology vendors to collaborate on the real-world application of data, analytics, AI, and decision automation.

As organizations increasingly seek to operationalize AI and transform analytics into measurable business outcomes, DecideWise aims to provide a trusted, vendor-neutral environment where practitioners can share lessons learned, compare technologies, discuss implementation strategies, and build practical frameworks for modern decision systems.

The DecideWise Community provides access to a free comprehensive technology vendor landscape, tracking more than 400 vendors across the Decision Intelligence market; as well as:

A practitioner-led online forum

- Research, frameworks, and educational resources

- A Decision Intelligence glossary

- Vendor and product directories

- Case studies and implementation insights

- A growing knowledge hub featuring articles, podcasts, and whitepapers

“Organizations today have more data and AI capabilities than ever before, but many still struggle to turn those investments into coordinated, outcome-driven decisions,” said Benjamin Baer, co-founder of DecideWise. “DecideWise was created to help bridge that gap by creating a collaborative space where practitioners can learn from each other and accelerate the adoption of Decision Intelligence.”

Decision Intelligence is an emerging discipline focused on designing, orchestrating, and governing systems that combine analytics, AI, machine learning, business rules, optimization, and operational workflows to improve decision-making at scale. According to DecideWise, the field represents the next evolution beyond traditional business intelligence by focusing not only on insights, but on the decisions and actions organizations take in response to them.

The community is designed for professionals across data, analytics, AI/ML, operations, risk, finance, and digital transformation teams, as well as vendors building Decision Intelligence and decision automation technologies.

“Decision Intelligence requires collaboration across business and technical disciplines,” said Linda Crowe, co-founder of DecideWise. “Our goal is to create a neutral platform where professionals can openly discuss architectures, governance, interoperability, and best practices without the noise of traditional vendor marketing.”

Industry interest in Decision Intelligence continues to grow as organizations look for ways to connect AI initiatives more directly to operational outcomes, customer experiences, risk management, and business performance. Online discussions among technology practitioners increasingly point to Decision Intelligence as the next evolution beyond analytics and automation — helping organizations move from understanding what happened to determining what action should happen next.

To learn more about DecideWise, visit decidewise.net.

To join the free DecideWise Community, visit community.decidewise.net.

About DecideWise

DecideWise is a vendor-neutral Decision Intelligence community and knowledge hub focused on helping professionals operationalize data, analytics, AI, and decision automation into measurable business outcomes. The company provides research, frameworks, educational content, and peer collaboration for practitioners and organizations navigating the rapidly evolving Decision Intelligence landscape.

What is Decision Intelligence? (How AI Automates Decisions)

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