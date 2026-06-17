Volta Global Expands Decade-Long Partnership with Extra Space Storage

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volta Global, a vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of value-add real estate across U.S. and European markets, today announced a significant expansion of its longstanding partnership with Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR), the largest self storage operator and third-party manager in the United States. Building on a relationship that dates back to 2015, the two firms have agreed on a third-party management agreement for Volta Global's entire U.S. self storage portfolio — including all stores formerly operated under Volta's in-house brand, First Storage — to join Extra Space's third-party management platform, ManagementPlus.The transition centered on a May 2026 transfer of a Southeast U.S. portfolio totaling approximately 680,000 rentable square feet, paired with forward plans covering approximately 700,000 additional square feet currently owned or in development by Volta. Upon completion, every Volta-owned self storage asset operating in the United States will carry the Extra Space Storage brand and its industry-leading operating platform.For Volta, the move represents a deliberate strategic shift. By entrusting day-to-day store operations to Extra Space, the firm will concentrate exclusively on the disciplines that drive its returns: capital allocation, proprietary deal sourcing, and execution. The decision retires Volta's First Storage self-management function in the U.S. and aligns the portfolio behind a single best-in-class operator."Our edge has always been finding, structuring, and executing value-add real estate projects, and we believe excellent stores deserve a dedicated operational platform run by people who do it better than anyone," said Jeff Evans, President of Volta Global. "Handing the store operations of our U.S. portfolio to Extra Space lets our team put full focus on the things we do exceptionally well. We've worked alongside Extra Space since 2015, we know the caliber of their platform, and consolidating the entire portfolio under ManagementPlus was the clearest path to maximizing performance while we focus on continued expansion of the portfolio."The expanded relationship brings Extra Space's national brand, sophisticated revenue management and pricing systems, and marketing reach to bear across Volta's stabilized and development-stage assets alike — including the approximately 700,000 square feet of new product Volta intends to deliver under the same management framework as facilities come online."Extra Space Storage is pleased to expand our partnership with Volta Global and welcome their portfolio to our ManagementPlus platform," said Aaron Lubeck, Senior Director of Third-Party Management. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Volta and bringing the full strength of our platform and industry expertise to support the success of their portfolio while delivering safe, clean, reliable, and easily accessible storage solutions for customers across every property."About Volta GlobalVolta Global is a vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of value-add real estate across high-growth U.S. and European markets, guided by an entrepreneurial spirit and a permanent capital base. Founded on the principle of creating value others overlook, the firm pursues a flexible, conviction-led approach across three core strategies — self storage, essential retail, and opportunistic investments spanning the commercial real estate capital stack. Volta today manages an active portfolio of approximately 2.9 million square feet of self storage across the United States and Europe, in addition to its multifamily, office, hospitality, and retail holdings. The firm operates from offices in Miami (HQ), Raleigh, Amsterdam, and Toulouse. Learn more at voltaglobal.com.About Extra Space Storage Inc.Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned and/or operated 4,344 self storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 3.0 million units and approximately 335.6 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage, and business storage. It is the largest operator of self storage properties in the United States.

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