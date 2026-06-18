David Shulick Unveils ESD Greenwald’s Next-Generation Epic Laundry Payment System

Under the leadership of Vice President David Shulick, ESD/Greenwald launche beta testing for its most advanced laundry payment platform to date.

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESD today announced the beta release of its new Epic and Epic Multipay multi-family vended laundry payment systems in the United States, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued expansion of next-generation laundry technology solutions.

Following more than three years of research, engineering, and development, David Shulick explains that the Epic platform is entering its next phase through a large-scale beta deployment with a high-volume vended laundry route operator. The system has been designed to significantly expand the features, flexibility, and operational tools available to laundry route operators and property owners nationwide.

The Epic and Epic Lite platforms build upon ESD Greenwald’s longstanding history in laundry payment innovation while introducing a modernized ecosystem focused on enhanced user experience, streamlined management capabilities, and scalable payment infrastructure for today’s evolving laundry environments.

The release reinforces ESD Greenwald’s commitment to delivering advanced solutions for laundromats, multi-housing properties, student housing facilities, and commercial laundry operations seeking more efficient and future-ready payment technology.

David Shulick, Vice President at ESD Greenwald Industries, said the launch reflects the company’s long-term commitment to innovation and operator success.

“ESD Greenwald continue to lead the vended laundry payment industry with high-quality, revolutionary products, building on its 55+ year history of innovation,” said David Shulick.

The company expects the beta program to provide valuable operational data and customer feedback as Epic prepares for broader market availability. ESD Greenwald believes the new platform will help redefine what operators can expect from modern laundry payment systems through improved performance, reliability, and functionality. The Epic launch represents one of the company’s most significant product introductions in recent years and underscores ESD Greenwald’s continued investment in the future of cashless and digitally connected laundry operations.

For more information, visit www.esdcard.com.

About ESD Greenwald

ESD Greenwald is a leading provider of laundry payment systems and technology solutions for the vended laundry industry. For more than 55 years, the company has delivered innovative payment platforms, hardware, and operational tools for laundromats, route operators, apartment communities, student housing facilities, and commercial laundry environments across the United States. ESD Greenwald is recognized for its commitment to reliability, innovation, and customer-focused technology that helps operators modernize and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.esdcard.com and www.greenwaldindustries.com



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