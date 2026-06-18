Assured Space Unveils CyberBase™ Platform with Advanced Sovereign 5G Capabilities

CyberBase in the field

Following field validation and live demonstrations, the tactical secure 5G base station has been optimized to deliver secure, private connectivity anywhere.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assured Space Access Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator in tactical connectivity and defense technology solutions, announces the official unveiling of its CyberBase™ tactical secure 5G base station. This advancement reflects a platform closely aligned with the true operational needs of contested and mission-critical environments.The platform’s real-world capabilities have been demonstrated through multiple engagements with defense stakeholders, including live demonstrations with U.S. Army representatives, discussions with Pentagon leadership, and many others, most recently at the Space Symposium, where CyberBase™ successfully delivered live sovereign 5G connectivity over the OneWeb satellite constellation."This launch represents a major milestone in our commitment to delivering rapidly deployable solutions, marking a turning point in how trusted communications are established at the tactical edge," said Sean McDaniel, CEO of Assured Space. "CyberBase™, our sovereign secure 5G solution, is now 100% optimized to meet the true needs of field operators and the demands of today's and tomorrow's missions."CyberBase™ platform is fully finalized and production-ready to deliver:Sovereign, Zero Trust 5G: Absolute operator control and data security at the tactical edge.Network-Agnostic Connectivity: Seamless integration across multiple satellite networks.Rapid Tactical Setup: Hardened, mission-ready networks that deploy in minutes, not hours.Multidomain Flexibility: Built for defense, government, maritime, and rugged enterprise use cases.For more information, visit: https://assuredspace.com/cyberbase-5g-base-station/ Assured Space is currently hosting implementation briefings with strategic partners to convert these field-proven engagements into immediate pilots and partnerships. Additional details and future initiatives will be announced in the coming months.To learn more or schedule a technical demonstration, contact info@assuredspace.com.About Assured SpaceFounded in 2001, Assured Space Access Technologies is a defense and aerospace technology company specializing in advanced RF solutions. Headquartered in Arizona with operations across the U.S., Assured Space provides advanced phased array antenna systems, scalable zero-trust 5G solutions, mission-ready RF payloads, custom sensors, and next-generation designs for active and passive beamforming, supporting multi-orbit satellite communications and ground radar antenna systems.

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