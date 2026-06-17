Brazil Maritime Staff Talks

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and 4th fleet and U.S. Coast Guardwith the Heartlands District command hosted members of the Marinha do Brasil (Brazilian navy) and Corpo deFuzileiros Navais (Brazilian marine corps) during the 2026 Maritime Staff Talks, here, from June 8 to 12, 2026, to strengthen military cooperation, regional security, and enhance regional interoperability between the forces.

The staff talks provided leaders and subject matter experts from both militaries an opportunity to discuss shared security challenges, operational concepts, and future opportunities for bilateral training and cooperation in the Western Hemisphere.

This MST focused on improving coordination between the United States and Brazil maritime forces as well as information sharing, discussions on regional security, and combined readiness objectives.

"These Maritime Staff Talks are key,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jesse Walker, a MARFORSOUTH foreign area officer. "Brazil is one of the largest partners in the region and also has extensive maritime territory."

The Brazilian navy and marine corps and MARFORSOUTH maintain a longstanding partnership built on mutual respect and a commitment to promoting security and stability throughout the region against malign actors. Events such as this MST allow both forces to exchange ideas, discuss requirements, facilitate planning, improve interoperability, and reinforce relationships between partner nations.

"This event plays a crucial role in strengthening our cooperation with the U.S., especially countering illicit drugs, enhancing information operations and improving the execution of exercises and operations," saidCapt. Maximillian Pinheiro De Oliveira, the head of the strategy department at the Brazilianheadquartersmarine corps. Beyond the planning rooms, senior leaders from both delegations toured the National WWII Museum in downtown New Orleans. The visit offered a unique opportunity for the service members to reflect on the historic legacy of thosewho served inWorld War IIa conflict in which Brazil stood as the only South American nation to deploy ground troops to fight alongside the Allies in Europe.

“The U.S. Navy and Brazilactually havea long history together,” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, USNAVSOUTH/ 4thFleet. “4th Fleetactually gotits start in Recife,Braziland was hosted by the Brazilian navy, and to this day we continue to cooperate on allthing'smaritime security.”

MARFORSOUTH regularly engages with partner nations across South and Central America as well as partners in the Caribbean through exercises, conferences, and bilateral engagements designed to strengthen relationships and improve collective readiness in support of regional securityobjectives.