HSC-26 Reveals Patriotic Paint Scheme in Commemoration of America’s 250th Anniversary

Draped in deep American flag blue and accented with 50 bold stars representing the states, the tail design functions as a tribute to the nation forged in freedom two and a half centuries ago. Woven throughout the artwork are HSC-26’s signature blue and yellow squadron colors, signifying both the Chargers’ proud heritage and the relentless spirit of the Sailors who carry the mission forward today.

When the aircraft arrives in New York Harbor during INR 250 celebrations, it stands not only as a warfighting machine but as a flying symbol of American resolve, honoring generations of service members who answered the call from the Revolutionary War to the modern day.

Military aircraft artwork traces its roots to World War I, when fighter pilots painted symbols and markings on their aircraft to represent victories, unit pride, and the lasting bond between service members. Through every conflict since, murals and custom designs on military aircraft have told stories of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism carried by those who fly them. For HSC-26, this commemorative design scheme proudly carries that tradition into America’s historic semi quincentennial celebration.

“What makes this tail truly special isn’t just the paint, it’s the Sailors behind it. These young men and women spent countless hours carefully hand-painting every stripe and detail with pride, precision, and heart,” said Senior Chief Aviation Electrician's Mate John Mowins, the project lead. “They poured themselves into this aircraft because they understand what it represents: not just our squadron, but our country. I couldn’t be prouder of the ownership, professionalism, and patriotism they showed throughout this project. They didn’t just paint a helicopter tail; they left their mark on a piece of Navy history.”

Originally established in 1967 as Helicopter Combat Support Squadron (HC)6 and redesignated HSC-26 in 2005, the Chargers have spent decades supporting combat operations, search and rescue, humanitarian relief, medical evacuations, and special warfare operations worldwide. Whether delivering aid after disasters or

supporting sailors at sea, HSC-26 embodies the Navy’s relentless commitment to defending freedom wherever duty calls.

During INR 250 — one of the Navy’s most visible celebrations of maritime heritage and American pride — the custom Seahawk will serve as a reminder that the story of the United States is still being written by the men and women who wear the uniform today.

From the birth of the nation in 1776 to the Sailors standing the watch in 2026, the Chargers proudly carry the colors of freedom into the next chapter of American history.