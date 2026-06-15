Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,667 in the last 365 days.

Newsletter: Law401 Podcast

Published on Thursday, April 23, 2026

Your groceries are more expensive than they should be.

The best cure for high prices is competition. In a fair, open market, many different grocery stores would compete for your business by trying to offer the lowest prices.

But big, international supermarket conglomerates don't want to compete in a fair, open market in Rhode Island. That's why they spend massive amounts of money on blocking competition and tilting the market in their favor so that they can keep prices high — and why they work to keep those schemes secret.

My office has been working hard to track the paper trail on these decades-long plans that have blocked the growth of independent businesses and harmed neighborhoods from Woonsocket to Westerly. But you shouldn't need a lawyer to understand all the ways that these megamarts are squeezing you for every cent.

That's why I joined Law401, a podcast from Roger Williams University Law School, for their help in breaking down these complex issues so that everyone can understand them. Nicole, Michael, and I had a conversation about how some of these unfair practices, like restrictive covenants and price discrimination, trickle down to raise the cost of groceries, create food deserts, and cause health issues in our communities.

Most importantly, we talked about how Rhode Island can pass laws to beat those schemes, empower our small & local business, and bring down costs for you. My Fair Price Grocery Agenda would put us at the forefront of the fight against monopolization of our food economy.

You can watch our conversation on YouTube, you can listen to it on the Law401 website, or you can find it anywhere you get your podcasts.

Sincerely,

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos

Date

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Newsletter: Law401 Podcast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.