Newsletter: Law401 Podcast

Published on Thursday, April 23, 2026

Your groceries are more expensive than they should be.

The best cure for high prices is competition. In a fair, open market, many different grocery stores would compete for your business by trying to offer the lowest prices.

But big, international supermarket conglomerates don't want to compete in a fair, open market in Rhode Island. That's why they spend massive amounts of money on blocking competition and tilting the market in their favor so that they can keep prices high — and why they work to keep those schemes secret.

My office has been working hard to track the paper trail on these decades-long plans that have blocked the growth of independent businesses and harmed neighborhoods from Woonsocket to Westerly. But you shouldn't need a lawyer to understand all the ways that these megamarts are squeezing you for every cent.

That's why I joined Law401, a podcast from Roger Williams University Law School, for their help in breaking down these complex issues so that everyone can understand them. Nicole, Michael, and I had a conversation about how some of these unfair practices, like restrictive covenants and price discrimination, trickle down to raise the cost of groceries, create food deserts, and cause health issues in our communities.

Most importantly, we talked about how Rhode Island can pass laws to beat those schemes, empower our small & local business, and bring down costs for you. My Fair Price Grocery Agenda would put us at the forefront of the fight against monopolization of our food economy.

You can watch our conversation on YouTube, you can listen to it on the Law401 website, or you can find it anywhere you get your podcasts.

Sincerely,

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos