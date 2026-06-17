Concierge Plus Launches the New Plus+ Platform, Expanding Its Vision for Connected Community Management

New platform launch supported by a series of educational webinars focused on operations, payments, and governance.

As communities continue to evolve, property management teams need technology that not only solves today's challenges but creates a foundation for future growth,” — Scott Halstead

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concierge Plus today announced the launch of the newly upgraded Plus+ Platform, a modernized property management ecosystem designed to help management companies, condominium communities, HOAs, and multifamily properties operate more efficiently while delivering an exceptional resident experience.The launch marks a significant step for Concierge Plus, bringing communication, resident services, operational workflows, payments, and community management tools together into a single connected environment for North America. Built specifically for the needs of modern property management organizations, Plus+ introduces a redesigned user experience, expanded capabilities, enhanced automation, and greater visibility across portfolios."As communities continue to evolve, property management teams need technology that not only solves today's challenges but creates a foundation for future growth," said Scott Halstead, CEO of Concierge Plus. "The new Plus+ Platform brings together the tools communities rely on every day while creating a more connected experience for management teams, boards, residents, and service providers."The platform introduces several enhancements designed to simplify day-to-day operations and improve the overall community experience, including:- A completely redesigned user interface and navigation experience- Enhanced building and property management tools- Expanded communication and resident engagement capabilities- Improved workflow automation and operational efficiency- Deeper visibility into community activity and performance- Integrated services and growing ecosystem connectivity- Scalable infrastructure built to support communities of every sizeThe launch of Plus+ represents Concierge Plus' continued investment in helping communities centralize operations, reduce administrative burden, and create stronger connections between residents, boards, and management teams.Supporting Customer Success Through Education and InnovationAs part of the Plus+ launch, Concierge Plus is also introducing a series of educational webinars designed to help property management professionals maximize the value of modern technology while addressing some of the industry's most pressing operational challenges.Tech Talk: Inside the Plus+ Property Management Platform - June 17thThis exclusive product showcase provides a firsthand look at the new Plus+ Platform. Led by Christopher Shasky, Vice President of Product, attendees will explore the platform's redesigned experience, expanded capabilities, automation tools, resident-facing features, and future roadmap.Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zwOCC44sRKK-D0_sv4Zkgg The Modern Board Experience: Better Meetings, Better Records, Better Governance - July 16thIn partnership with GetQuorum and Minutes Solutions, Concierge Plus will host a practical discussion focused on improving governance through technology and proven board management practices. The session will explore strategies for increasing participation, improving communication, strengthening transparency, and creating accurate, auditable records of community decisions.Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/6717817077260/WN_dN181UytQ5iybJuGtV6fZw Simplifying Community Payments with +Payments - July 24thBuilding on the Plus+ ecosystem, this session explores how +Payments helps management teams modernize payment operations through integrated ACH and credit card processing, recurring payment adoption, simplified reconciliation, and a more seamless resident payment experience.Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/1317817100155/WN_YvfXlwouSuexRUdxnLq36A Together, these initiatives reflect Concierge Plus' broader commitment to helping communities operate more effectively by combining innovative technology, educational resources, and strategic industry partnerships.About Concierge PlusConcierge Plus is a leading property management platform serving condominium communities, HOAs, multifamily properties, and property management companies across North America. Through an integrated ecosystem of communication, resident engagement, operations, payments, and community management solutions, Concierge Plus helps organizations streamline operations, improve service delivery, and create exceptional community experiences.For more information, visit www.conciergeplus.com

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