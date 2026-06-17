Sterilray Launches Zoonotic Tech, Inc.

Company to provide continuous livestock disinfection solutions to combat zoonotic transmission, using patented Far-UV technology and other technologies

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sterilray, Inc., a global leader in 222 nm Far-UV disinfection technology, has announced the formation of Zoonotich Tech, Inc. to bring a focused effort to the mitigation of pathogens suseptable to zoonotic disease transmission. The first efforts will be directed to the mitigation of the H5N1 virus largely affecting the poultry industy and more recently the swine and cattle industries. With outbreaks accelerating across the U.S. and worldwide, Sterilray’s proven technology offers a critical tool to combat the devastating effects of the virus—without the need for mass culling or extensive inoculation efforts.Sterilray Far-UV 222 nm technology has already demonstrated its effectiveness in pig farms, significantly reducing viral transmission and preventing costly livestock losses. Unlike traditional UV-C, which can be harmful to animals and humans, Far-UV 222 nm has been extensively researched and is proven to be safe for humans and animals, while effectively neutralizing all forms of viral pathogens, bacteria, and mold.“As Avian Flu threatens livestock operations at an unprecedented rate, immediate action is needed,” said Mike Olsen, CEO of Sterilray. “Our continuous disinfection technology provides a powerful, non-chemical, and safe approach to preventing outbreaks before they escalate. We have formed Zoonotic Tech, Inc. to bring together a management team and capital partners experienced in this field with the goal of rapid-deployment trials to validate and accelerate adoption of this breakthrough solution.”Zoonotic Tech, is also investing in the clinical research necessary to validate the use of Far UV for aerosolized disinfection and other technologies that might perform as well or better for other transmission vectors. The best of class technologies will act as separate, yet integrated layers of protection. Overlaying these technologies will be an advanced capability for the continuous monitoring of the livestock environment.Call for industry participationSterilray is inviting livestock farmers, agricultural organizations, and research universities to participate in university-supervised trials. Testing and deployment are ready to begin immediately.About Zoonotic Tech, Inc.Zoonotic Tech, Inc. is focused on reducing zoonotic disease transmission through continuous environmental protection technologies, advanced monitoring systems, and research-driven innovation. The company was established to accelerate the development and adoption of technologies that help protect livestock, improve farm biosecurity, and support a more resilient agricultural future.About Sterilray, Inc.Sterilray, Inc. is the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Far UV 222nm disinfection technologies. The Company utilizes patented 222nm, Sterilray™ technology for all its commercialized devices, deployed globally since 2007. Featuring the most powerful Far UV lamps in the world, the chemical-free technology is safe and environmentally friendly.Life in a New Light

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