CanItCash Launches SellAProjector.com for Used Projector Buybacks

SellAProjector.com provides instant offers for more than 520 projector models across 16 brands, with free shipping and hands-on inspections.

New projector buyback service offers quotes for 520+ models, free shipping and payment within one business day after inspection or revised-offer approval.

We built this because projectors are different enough that they deserve more than a small category hidden inside a general electronics site.” — Scott James, Co-Owner of CanItCash

RICHMOND, MN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanItCash LLC, a family-operated electronics buyback company founded in 2018, has launched SellAProjector.com, a dedicated online service for people looking to sell used projectors.

The new site supports more than 520 projector models across 16 brands, including Epson, Optoma, BenQ, Sony, JVC, LG, Hisense and ViewSonic. Customers can search for their exact model, select its condition and receive an instant offer without submitting photos or waiting for a manual quote.

“Projectors became a much bigger part of our business than we originally expected,” said Scott James, co-owner of CanItCash. “Most buyback sites treat them like just another electronics category. We don’t. We know how to identify them, how lamp and laser hours affect value, what to look for during testing and why certain models are worth significantly more than their age might suggest. SellAProjector.com gives that category its own proper home.”

CanItCash began buying electronics directly from consumers in 2018, initially focusing on laptops, desktops, phones and tablets. Projectors were added several years later and eventually became one of the company’s highest-volume categories.

SellAProjector.com was built around the same process CanItCash already uses for projector purchases. Customers begin by searching for their projector model and selecting a condition grade ranging from Brand New to Poor. After submitting the quote, they receive prepaid UPS and USPS shipping labels and can use whichever carrier is more convenient.

Every projector is received, set up and tested at the company’s location in Richmond, Minnesota. The inspection includes image output, focus, optics, cosmetic condition, lamp or laser usage and included accessories. The condition is photographed and documented before any offer is finalized.

“We are not weighing a box, scanning a barcode and hoping for the best,” James said. “Every projector is powered on and looked at by someone who knows what they are looking at. If something changes the offer, the customer hears from us before anything is settled. They can accept the revised offer or have the projector shipped back for free.”

When the original offer is confirmed during inspection, payment is issued within one business day after inspection. If the inspection results in a revised offer, payment is issued within one business day after the customer accepts it. Customers can choose PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, Zelle, Amazon eGift Card or check.

The site also includes dedicated browsing sections for home theater projectors, gaming projectors, golf simulator models and higher-value trade-ins. Customers who cannot find their exact model can contact the company for help identifying it before shipping.

“We built this because projectors are different enough that they deserve more than a small category hidden inside a general electronics site,” James said. “The goal is simple: make the quote clear, make shipping easy, inspect the equipment properly and pay people quickly.”

For more information or to receive an instant quote, visit SellAProjector.com.

ABOUT SELLAPROJECTOR.COM

SellAProjector.com is a dedicated projector buyback service operated by CanItCash LLC. The platform provides instant offers for used home theater, business, gaming, portable and golf simulator projectors. Customers receive free shipping, hands-on inspections, free returns when a revised offer is declined and six payment options. Payment is issued within one business day after inspection when the original offer is confirmed, or within one business day after acceptance when an offer is revised.

ABOUT CANITCASH

Founded in 2018, CanItCash is a family-operated electronics buyback company based in Richmond, Minnesota. The company purchases laptops, desktops, projectors and other consumer electronics directly from individuals through its online buyback platforms.

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