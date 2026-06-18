Edlio Announces Agentic Workflows for K-12 School Website CMS

Design Agent allows you to customize website design with no coding required.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edlio, a leading K–12 communications platform trusted by more than 19,000 schools across North America, today announced Edlio Agents–agentic workflows built into the Edlio CMS that add AI-powered expertise to help schools manage their website more efficiently, while informing and engaging their community more effectively.Traditional AI requires a prompt for every action. Edlio Agents are specialists, with a defined area of expertise and the skills to handle complex tasks. Because they are integrated into the Edlio platform, the agents understand the platform and its content, completing multi-step processes without needing to be micromanaged. Give them a goal and they take the actions needed to achieve it. Schools can get more done in less time, within the same Edlio platform they are already using.Edlio Agents will be launching through the Edlio platform during the 2026-27 school year, starting this fall with the Design Agent–a visual design system that lets school administrators customize their website design with no coding required."Every Edlio website is co-created by our amazing design team and our school partners," said Ali Arsan, founder and CEO of Edlio. "We know that schools want the ability to make design updates without always having to ask for help. So our design and product teams worked together to empower schools to change the look and feel of their site, with no web design or coding expertise needed. Built and trained by our own teams, the Design Agent features the ease of use schools are accustomed to from Edlio, and the innovation they’ve come to expect from us.”Key Capabilities of Edlio Design Agent:- Conversational Automation: Instead of drag-and-drop editors or form fields, users describe what they want in natural language and the agent applies changes, updating the design files- Design Context System: the agent understands the existing website design and structural elements, ensuring any changes maintain the functionality and accessibility of the site- Live Preview: Users see the changes applied to a preview version of the site in real-time, so they can review and iterate until they are ready to publish- Native to Edlio CMS: The Design Agent provides a seamless experience for Edlio CMS users–accessing the agent through the dashboard opens the design environmentMaking AI Focused, Safe, and Manageable for School LeadersEdlio Agents are designed specifically for the K-12 environment, and built with the unique needs of school communities in mind. Edlio Agents are intuitive for staff and teachers, governable for admins and IT directors, and easy to explain for principals and superintendents communicating to families, community partners, and board members.Edlio will be sharing more info on the Design Agent at NSRPA 2026 in New Orleans, July 19-22. Stop by booth #109 to learn more about Edlio Agents and additional products and features coming in 2026-27.Additional Edlio Agents will be launching during the 2026-27 school year and beyond.For more information, visit edlio.com/agents About EdlioFor more than 20 years, Edlio has been partnering with schools and districts to reach every family, connect their community, and uplift every student. Edlio's all-in-one platform makes it easy for schools and districts to consolidate tools and manage their website, mobile app, mass communications, and online payments–all from one dashboard. Edlio's built-in accessibility tools and AI-powered chatbot ensure that everyone is part of the conversation and that information is accessible 24/7. To learn more about how Edlio is empowering more than 19,000 schools across North America, visit edlio.com

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