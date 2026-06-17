NUJ responds to first wave of BBC cuts

The NUJ has warned that further brutal BBC cuts will be “devastating” for workers and audiences, urging management and the government to prioritise investing in the broadcaster.

The NUJ had previously sounded alarm after the BBC announced plans to cut between 1,800-2,000 jobs as part of a 10% reduction to its total costs by the end of 2028-29.

Matt Brittin, BBC director general, has today (17 June) announced that the first wave of cuts could lead to a reduction of 550 roles across the BBC’s news, nations, and content teams. Many divisions have already started offering voluntary redundancy, with Brittin stating that the BBC will "work hard to avoid” compulsory redundancies.

In addition to cuts to jobs, the BBC plans to close programmes. The director general has announced an £80 million reduction in commissioning across news, nations and content for 2027/28, alongside a review of the broadcaster’s TV and radio stations.

The NUJ has called for the BBC to change course and for the UK government to provide urgent intervention to stop the constant cycle of cuts to jobs and programming.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Largescale cuts to the BBC would be devastating - not only for dedicated workers at the broadcaster whose jobs are at risk - but also audiences and communities across the UK. “The need for accurate, independent, locally relevant and universally accessible journalism is greater than ever with increasing media monopolisation, mis- and disinformation, and AI fake news rife on social media. “This is not the time for the BBC to retreat from its public service commitments and its core mission to inform, educate, and entertain. The BBC cannot provide quality journalism without the talented and experienced workers who make it possible. “Our members are already being asked to produce more with fewer resources, leaving workers across newsrooms at risk of burnout. Previous rounds of cuts have resulted in unmanageable workloads, low morale, loss of staff, and fewer opportunities for freelances or career progression. “This constant cycle of cuts and cost-saving must end. With Charter Renewal underway, the BBC and government should instead be focussing on securing positive reforms that guarantee a bright future for our public broadcaster. “Our ‘Back The BBC’ campaign sets out members’ priorities for Charter Renewal: increased funding, worker representation on the BBC board, and truly independent governance. “However, Charter Renewal won’t come soon enough to stop these cuts, which is why we are calling on the government to urgently intervene. “The NUJ will be supporting members collectively and individually though these difficult times. We strongly encourage BBC workers to stand with us and get involved in the union. Working together gives us a stronger collective voice and helps us fight to protect jobs and programming.”

Members at the BBC can support our campaign actions in various ways:

Use our template letter to urge your MP to sign our Early Day Motion on BBC cuts (don’t forget to adapt it to include your voice and personal experiences).



Get involved in the union: attend chapel and branch meetings, share information with colleagues, talk to your local reps, and consider putting yourself forward as a rep.



If you have colleagues who are not yet members, please encourage them to join.



Posters and merch: you can download these A3 posters designed to help with recruiting more BBC members. We also have free general NUJ merch that you can request by emailing [email protected]. This includes a 'Reasons to Join' booklet/business cards, branded pens, stickers, keyrings, badges etc.

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