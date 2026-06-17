NOW HIRING! TBI CJIS Support Specialist – Auditor

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI CJIS Support Specialist 1 – Auditor CJIS Division – Data Quality Unit Vacancies 1 TBI Headquarters – Nashville

Job Duties:

Responsible for scheduling and performing audits and training to ensure compliance with state and national CJIS Security Policy. Prepares written reports after each review and ensures all required steps are completed for each agency’s audit. Works with agencies to ensure compliance with TBI processes. Manages data requests and reporting for leadership. Responsible for reviewing fingerprint arrest data submitted by criminal/non-criminal justice agencies for accuracy and completeness. Ensures that recently installed live scan devices function properly with submitting needed information into AFIS and receiving applicable system responses. Provides technical assistance to agencies with the reporting of fingerprint arrest to the TBI. Monitors data on a frequent basis using the AFIS monthly report to ensure agencies are contributing data according to state/federal statutes. Some training and most all audits take place onsite and involve frequent overnight travel.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $4,057 – $6,099

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 78521. This position will remain posted from June 17, 2026 – June 23, 2026, for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

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