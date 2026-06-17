Never Give Up Day Gives Perseverance a Place on the Map

The world's first Walk of Perseverance Interactive Map transforms determination into a visible global movement.

We didn't create a map for locations. We created a map for determination.” — Alain Horoit, Founder of Never Give Up Day

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world prepares for Never Give Up Day on August 18 , a new global platform is inviting people everywhere to do more than simply talk about perseverance.For the first time, perseverance has a place on the map.Never Give Up Day has officially launched the world's first Walk of Perseverance Interactive Map, an innovative platform that allows people from every city, community, and country to create or join walks dedicated to the people, dreams, goals, and causes they refuse to give up on.The initiative transforms one of humanity's most admired qualities into a visible, collective experience.Through the interactive map, participants can discover who is walking, where they are walking, and what they are walking for. Whether it is a personal recovery, a lifelong dream, a loved one in need of encouragement, a community cause, or a future worth fighting for, every walk becomes part of a growing global movement connected by perseverance.Unlike traditional walks or sporting events, there is no fixed route, no required distance, and no central gathering point.Participants can walk wherever they are. They can walk alone, with family members, friends, colleagues, volunteers, teammates, or members of their community.The purpose is not competition. The purpose is meaning. Every step becomes a symbolic act of hope, commitment, and determination.Every step represents moving forward.Every step represents believing in a better future.Every step represents refusing to give up on what matters most."Throughout history, perseverance has changed lives, built communities, and made extraordinary achievements possible, yet it has rarely been recognized or celebrated in its own right," said Alain Horoit, founder of Never Give Up Day. "The Walk of Perseverance Interactive Map was created to change that. We wanted to give perseverance a place where people could see it, share it, and be inspired by it."The launch marks an important new chapter for Never Give Up Day, which is observed annually on August 18 and celebrates perseverance, resilience, determination, and the courage to continue despite life's challenges.Since its creation, Never Give Up Day has received official proclamations from more than 137 cities across the United States and Canada and has generated thousands of media placements internationally.Organizers believe the interactive map has the potential to create an entirely new form of participation around the observance.Instead of simply reading inspirational messages, people can actively demonstrate their commitment to the goals, people, and causes that matter most to them.The platform also enables cities, schools, charities, associations, businesses, sports clubs, and community groups to organize their own Walks of Perseverance and invite others to participate.In doing so, local stories become part of a larger global narrative.A narrative built not on success alone, but on the perseverance that makes success possible."We live in a world that often celebrates outcomes while overlooking the struggle behind them," Horoit added. "This platform celebrates the people who keep going when the outcome is uncertain, when the road is difficult, and when giving up would be easier. Those people deserve to be seen."As participation grows, the map is expected to become a living representation of perseverance in action—showing how millions of people, across different cultures, countries, and circumstances, continue moving forward despite the obstacles they face.This August 18, people everywhere are invited to explore the map, discover who is walking, create a walk of their own, or join one already underway.Because perseverance may be personal.But it is never solitary.Founder Statement:"For generations, perseverance has lived in people's stories. Today, it has a place on the map. When people can see that others are walking for their dreams, loved ones, recoveries, and causes, perseverance stops being an individual experience and becomes a global movement." — Alain Horoit, Founder of Never Give Up DayLearn Morewalk.nevergiveupday.com

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