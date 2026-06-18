MYSTERIOUS DINOSAUR WESTERN PROJECT – FIRST OFFICIAL TEASER RELEASED

First Teaser Released Ahead of Upcoming Kickstarter Campaign.

We want to create something that feels completely fresh while still capturing the sense of wonder and adventure that first made us fall in love with dinosaur stories.” — Luke Sparke

HELENSVALE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creative team behind the 2025 cult-dinosaur feature PRIMITIVE WAR has released a first teaser for an ambitious new project currently in development.Inspired by the artwork of creator Shaun Keenan and expanded into an original cinematic universe by filmmaker Luke Sparke, the project blends western frontier mythology with a world where dinosaurs and humans have existed side by side for generations.The brief teaser offers only a glimpse of the world and marks the project's public debut ahead of the official Kickstarter campaign scheduled to launch in 20 days."This is an opportunity for dinosaur enthusiasts , Primitive War fans and cinema buffs to be a part of the production process and create something the world has never seen. We want to create something that feels completely fresh while still capturing the sense of wonder and adventure that first made us fall in love with dinosaur stories," said Sparke.The full trailer, project title, exclusive rewards and more will be unveiled when the official Kickstarter campaign goes live on July 7th 2026.WATCH THE TEASER:FOLLOW THE CAMPAIGN:MEDIA CONTACT:Luke Sparkeluke@lukesparke.com

Teaser Trailer

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