DataWell Featured by Cisco Outshift as System Intelligence Layer for Internet of Agents

Architecture diagram of the Agntcy and DataWell Agent Zero Flow

DataWell maps the causal topology beneath connected agents, the layer that reveals how they behave once AGNTCY connects them.

AGNTCY gives agents a way to connect. DataWell gives enterprises a way to understand what happens after they do.” — Benjamin Torres, Founder and CEO, Versai Labs

FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataWell is the system intelligence layer for the Internet of Agents : the layer that sits beneath the foundation and maps how the components of an agentic system influence each other once those agents are in motion. This week, Cisco's Outshift division featured DataWell in its AGNTCY Builders Blog as exactly that.In Splunk's 2026 research, every technology leader surveyed reported at least one form of AI-related downtime, and 68% are worried their agents will behave unpredictably. The agents are in production. The capability to understand how they behave once deployed is not.AGNTCY Built the Foundation. DataWell Maps What Moves Across It.AGNTCY, created by Cisco and donated to the Linux Foundation, now backed by Google, Red Hat, Dell, Oracle, and more than 80 partners, provides the connective rails for the Internet of Agents: identity, discovery, secure messaging, and interoperability. That foundation saved Versai Labs a year of infrastructure work and let it focus on the layer underneath, the intelligence that maps the behavior those rails carry."AGNTCY solved identity, discovery, and secure messaging," said Benjamin Torres, Founder and CEO of Versai Labs. "Once the channel is open and credentials are verified, a new question begins: is the system still behaving the way it was when trust was first established? That is the layer DataWell maps."What System Intelligence MeansDataWell is a system intelligence engine , live today at getdatawell.com. Its substance is causal topology : a map of the relationship structure beneath agentic cooperation, the hidden dependencies that drive how a system behaves under load. Observability reports what each component is doing. Causal topology reveals how the components move each other.Run against a real infrastructure dataset, the DataWell engine identified 211 direct relationships across a single 8-hour window and modeled a 70.5% improvement in disk I/O wait time before anyone touched the system."This is not metrics," wrote Noelle Flint, author of Cisco's feature post. "It's system intelligence."The same engine carries across environments where failure has real consequences. In LLM infrastructure, it exposes behavioral regime shifts before cost volatility shows up as a bill. In security infrastructure, it surfaces dependency structures that no longer match a system's normal topology before the anomaly is obvious anywhere else.Why It Matters NowDowntime costs the Global 2000 $600 billion annually, up 50% in two years, according to Splunk and Oxford Economics. The EU AI Act's transparency and high-risk obligations take enforcement effect in August 2026, with penalties up to €15 million or 3% of global turnover for systems that cannot demonstrate traceability. The agents driving both are largely ungoverned."You can't govern what you can't see," Torres said. "Most enterprises can't see the dependency structures underneath their agentic systems, and that is the visibility DataWell provides."Agent Zero: DataWell's Ambassador into the AGNTCY EcosystemTo bring system intelligence into AGNTCY-connected environments, DataWell is building Agent Zero, its ambassador inside the Internet of Agents. Agent Zero enters credentialed through AGNTCY Identity, communicates over SLIM, and registers in the directory. From there it invites the other agents to consent to share telemetry, and DataWell's engine returns a Behavioral Confidence Profile: a structured readout of where the topology is stable, where behavior is shifting, where pressure is building, and the confidence on each finding."AGNTCY gives agents a way to connect," Torres said. "DataWell gives enterprises a way to understand what happens after they do."DataWell is live at getdatawell.com. Organizations interested in system intelligence for their infrastructure, their agentic AI architecture, or AGNTCY environments can request a demo or early access through the site.Read DataWell's full write-up: getdatawell.com/blog/agntcy-datawell-internet-of-agentsRead Cisco's feature post: outshift.cisco.com/blog/ai-ml/how-orium-and-datawell-expand-internet-of-agentsAbout Versai LabsDataWell is the first product from Versai Labs, a R&D technology firm founded by Benjamin Torres. Versai Labs architects intelligence engines for organizations where failure has real consequences, across fintech, cybersecurity, predictive maintenance, and enterprise AI infrastructure. Learn more at versailabs.com.About AGNTCYAGNTCY is a Linux Foundation project establishing open standards for autonomous agent collaboration. Created by Cisco and backed by Google, Red Hat, Dell, Oracle, and over 80 partner organizations, AGNTCY provides identity, directory, secure messaging, and interoperability infrastructure for the Internet of Agents.Contact for interviews or a demo:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.