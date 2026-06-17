Global Car Recycling Day 20th June 2026

20th June 2026 will be the fourth annual Global Car Recycling Day …And the initiative is only more significant with each passing year.

Global Car Recycling Day is the opportunity for us all to drive awareness of responsible car recycling - supporting the world’s most popular form of travel and protecting our environment.” — Global Car Recycling Day

UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A surge in the uptake of electric cars and another year of witnessing severe climate change are only two of the reasons responsible car recycling is a vital consideration for the public, automotive industries, and authorities around the world.Achieving true circular economy within the car industry can only be achieved with responsible car recycling - so we can preserve finite resources, protect the environment and future-proof the car industry, which is clearly not decreasing in popularity.We quote ‘over 1.4 billion cars on the world’s roads’ and there are now statistics to support 1.6 billion. Approximately 5% of those are EVs, but that is a rapidly growing percentage with now one in four new cars sold globally being electric. Not only is it worrying that millions of those traditional vehicles won’t be recycled, but the surge in EVs is naturally translating into a huge increase in electric end of life vehicles. These present challenges even for the developed and regulated car recycling industry to manage, let alone in areas of the world where there are no standard regulations in place. This means more risk to the environment, and frustratingly, more materials not making their way back into car manufacture.Change needs to happen faster.There is some good news filtering through. Despite global instability, there has been progress in existing policy… In the EU, new vehicles have to contain at least 25% recycled plastic and over 6% of that must come from closed-loop recycling (20% by 2036). ELV regulations have also been expanded to include lorries, buses, and motorcycles, which were previously exempt. In China, car manufacturers now have to provide a specific number of recycling service outlets in proportion to the volume of their regional sales. In Japan, it has been mandated that over 15% of plastic in new vehicles must come from recycled sources over the next decade. In the UK, new environmental permits require the strict physical separation of lithium-ion batteries from traditional lead-acid batteries to ensure effective recycling.It is thought New Zealand, Malaysia, Türkiye and Thailand are all significantly closer to official end of life vehicle regulations being introduced.Industry-wide, vehicle manufacturers are being put under more pressure to ensure cars are designed with dismantling and recycling as a key consideration.While all of this is moving in the right direction, we are still so far from the developments we need to see across much of the globe.“We’re delighted to see any progress towards responsible car recycling, but the relatively small improvements in policy introduced in the last twelve months are far from enough to affect the momentum of this campaign.We still need to work together to make change happen faster - more individuals making the right decisions where responsible car recycling is available and more advice and support for parts of the world where regulations are still years away, or there isn’t even the infrastructure to support responsible car recycling. Awareness and action will be the only way we’ll avoid millions of cars polluting our planet and wasting vital resources. Global Car Recycling Day is the opportunity for us all - organisations and individuals worldwide - to drive awareness of responsible car recycling. It’s the only way we can support the world’s most popular form of travel and protect our environment.” Global Car Recycling Day teamUse #GlobalCarRecyclingDay2026 on June 20th to start the conversation in homes, businesses and in governments. Help drive the campaign and show your support.ENDSNotes to editor: Global Car Recycling Day is an initiative established by CarTakeBack, operating in conjunction with numerous leading vehicle manufacturers, hundreds of recyclers, government agencies, world-leading recycling experts, and most importantly, climate-conscious customers. These working relationships exist in different countries where there are various approaches to environmental protection, recycling regulations and practices. It became clear to CarTakeBack that it was vital to draw more attention to this unique recycling issue, across the world, to ensure everyone involved in car recycling - from car owners to governments creating legislation - are aware of the impact responsible car recycling will have on the future of the planet and sustainable car production.

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