Dr. Carrie Baumann to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Carrie Baumann, veterinarian and practice owner, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on delivering compassionate veterinary care while navigating the challenges facing independent veterinary practices and working mothers.Mompreneurs TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Baumann will explore the importance of preserving personal relationships in veterinary medicine and maintaining high standards of patient care in an increasingly corporate industry. She breaks down how clear client communication, education, and compassionate care can strengthen outcomes for pets while supporting trust between veterinarians and pet owners.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of the realities of veterinary medicine, including the pressures veterinarians face and the value of strong veterinarian-client-patient relationships.Dr. Carrie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.mompreneurstv.com/dr-carrie-baumann

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