Seneca County Workforce Development/Youth Bureau’s Weekly Job Leads and Services

Our Weekly Job Leads and Services have been posted on the Department’s web page. Please visit: http://www.senecacountyny.gov/gov/services/workforce/. This link includes regional opportunities in partnership with the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA). Please bookmark this link and view weekly!

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