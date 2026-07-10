MEETING NOTICE: SENECA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL HOLD THEIR JULY BOARD MEETING AND A SPECIAL GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS & ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE MEETING; TUESDAY JULY 14, 2026

WHAT: The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will hold their July Board meeting and a special Government Operations Committee meeting DATE & TIME: Tuesday July 14, 2026; Government Operations meeting 5:45pm & Board meeting 6:00pm LOCATION: The Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 3rd Floor, Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, NY 13165 AGENDAS: YOUTUBE CHANNEL: Seneca County YouTube Channel

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