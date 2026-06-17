Osan welcomes new MXG commander

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Airmen, civilian employees, family members and distinguished guests gathered for the 51st Maintenance Group Change of Command Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2026.

During the ceremony, Col. Kenneth Beebe relinquished command of the 51st Maintenance Group to Col. Kristen Torma. Presiding over the event, Col. Ryan Ley formally transferred authority and responsibility for the group, signifying the continuation of leadership within an organization responsible for generating and sustaining combat-ready airpower in support of the 51st Fighter Wing mission.

As commander, Beebe led the 51st Maintenance Group through a period of continued operational readiness and mission execution, overseeing maintenance operations that ensured aircraft and equipment remained ready to support the defense of the Korean Peninsula. The ceremony recognized his leadership, service and contributions to the Airmen of the group during his time in command at Osan.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside the Airmen, civilians and contractors of the 51st Maintenance Group,” said Kenneth Beebe. “There is no finer team anywhere in the world, and I am proud to have been a part of it.”

Torma assumes command of the 51st MXG following a distinguished career of leadership and service across multiple maintenance and operational assignments. As the group's new commander, she will lead hundreds of Airmen responsible for aircraft maintenance, munitions, logistics and support functions critical to ensuring the wing remains ready to execute combat operations at a moment's notice.

“I am most looking forward to serving alongside the incredible Airmen, civilians and contractors of the 51st Maintenance Group,” said Torma. “Having previously served at Osan, this assignment feels like coming home. Korea holds a special place in my heart, and I couldn’t be more excited to return to a mission-focused team that plays such a critical role in the Pacific Theater.”

The 51st MXG plays a vital role in supporting the 51st Fighter Wing's mission by maintaining and generating combat-ready aircraft and equipment. Through the dedication of its Airmen, the group ensures the wing remains prepared to defend the base, project airpower and strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance.