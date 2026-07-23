Job Announcement: Deputy Clerk - Municipal Court - City of Mandan

The City of Mandan, North Dakota is currently accepting applications for the position of:

Deputy Court Clerk - Grade 12

Must apply on the company website to be considered: https://city-of-mandan-nd.hireonthego.com

Position Details

Salary starting at: $22.15/hour (Depending on Experience)

Status: Non-Exempt | Full Time (32 hours a week)

Department: Municipal Court

Closing Date: August 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT.

*Applications without a resume will be disqualified.*

*Benefits Included*

This position offers an opportunity for long-term growth within the department, with the potential for increased hours, expanded responsibilities, and professional growth as departmental needs evolve.

JOB SUMMARY

This position provides clerical and customer service support for the day-to-day operations of the Clerk of Court’s Office.

MAJOR DUTIES

Answers telephone and greets visitors; provides information and assistance; takes messages; directs to appropriate personnel.

Receives and maintains all papers and records filed or deposited in the Clerk of Court Office; disposes of records in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

Attends all sessions of the Municipal Court.

Prepares the court calendar in coordination with applicable attorneys, and prepares court judgments.

Ensures compliance with Supreme Court rules, the Clerk of Court Manual, and other guidelines adopted by the State Court Administrator.

Issues processes notices as required.

Maintains information in the case management system regarding criminal infractions and traffic violations.

Receives and receipts funds; maintains related records.

Responsible for balancing till and prepare daily financial deposit.

Process and manage parking citations in accordance with Mandan Municipal Ordinances and Court procedures.

Host virtual meetings for court purposes daily.

Serves as court of record. Record and maintain all court sessions.

Review, maintain, and purge all past court files.

Performs related duties.

KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED BY THE POSITION

Knowledge of laws, rules, policies, and procedures that pertain to the ND Judicial System.

Knowledge of the methods and techniques used to maintain accurate, complete, and timely court records and applicable recordkeeping requirements.

Knowledge of legal terminology, forms, and documents.

Skill in the use of computers and job-related software programs including specialized court/case management software and general office equipment.

Skill in establishing priorities, organizing work, and multi-tasking.

Skill in problem solving.

Skill in interpersonal relations.

Skill in dealing with the public.

Skill in oral and written communication.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge and level of competency commonly associated with data entry and computer systems familiarity. Preferred experience in Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Zoom, Windows, and Outlook.

Ability to read, write and perform customer and clerical service, and mathematical calculations at a level commonly associated with completion of high school or equivalent.

Sufficient experience to understand the basic principles relevant to the major duties of the position, usually associated with the completion of an apprenticeship/internship or having had a similar position for one to two years.

Criminal legal experience, law office, or clerk’s office experience is preferred, along with book-keeping experience.

Possession of or ability to readily obtain a valid driver’s license issued by the State of North Dakota for the type of vehicle or equipment operated.

Please visit the City of Mandan’s job openings at https://city-of-mandan-nd.hireonthego.com for additional information on the position and the application process or contact [email protected] for more questions.

The City of Mandan is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

View the complete job posting here: https://city-of-mandan-nd.hireonthego.com/job/1042879/deputy-court-clerk-grade-12